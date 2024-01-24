     
 
Spacelab
Start Date: May 25
End Date: May 27
Detroit, Michigan
USA
 
 
 
 

Movement Music Festival 2024 in Detroit features a lineup of classic Detroit techno alongside other genres of electronic music and EDM.

 

Tickets are on sale.

 

The initial Movement Music Festival lineup IS OUT! It's a small initial lineup teaser with 999999999, Avalon Emerson, Boys Noize B2b VTSS, DJ Minx, Fatboy Slim, Floating Points, Goldie (Live Band), Gorgon City, Honey Dijon, I Hate Models, Indira Paganotto, Jaguar, James Blake (DJ Set), Joseph Capriati, Kevin Saunderson B2B Idris Elba, LP Giobbi, Mount Kimbie, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Skream and Solomun.

 

Hit the Movement Music Festival 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

Movement 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the Movement Music Festival 2024 tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

Movement Music Festival 2024

 

Movement Music Festival 2024 dates are May 27 - 29.

 

Movement is located in Hart Plaza, Detroit. It's produced by Paxahau, an event production and promotion company based in Detroit, Michigan. With deep roots in the city's electronic music scene, Paxahau has played a pivotal role in shaping and promoting Detroit as a global hub for electronic music.

 

Detroit is considered the birthplace of techno for a few reasons, which make Movement Music Festival an ideal event to capture the spirit of techno in.

 

First, Detroit was a major center of the automotive industry, and the city's industrial landscape and mechanical sounds are often cited as an influence on the development of techno music.

 

Second, the early techno scene in Detroit was heavily influenced by European electronic dance music, which was brought to the city by DJs and producers who were exposed to it while traveling abroad.

 

Finally, Detroit was home to several influential techno artists and record labels, including Juan Atkins, Kevin Saunderson, and Derrick May, who are often considered the "godfathers" of techno.

 

Movement Music Festival 2024

 

The previous Movement Music Festival lineup included Skrillex, Bonobo (Dj Set), Cybotron, Three 6 Mafia, Adam Port, Zeds Dead (Altered States), Fisher, Special Request, Spfdj, Kash Doll, Multiples (Surgeon & Speedy J) Hardware (Live) and more

 

If you dig Movement, also try try Ultra Music Festival.

 

The Movement Music Festival 2024 lineup and Movement Music Festival 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Movement Music Festival map

 

Movement Music Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

 

 

Movement Music Festival 2024

 

Movement Music Festival 2024 dates

 

Bring your A game to 2024 Movement Music Festival

 

 

Movement Music Festival 2024

 

Movement Music Festival 2024 will be one of the best spring music festivals

 

 

Movement Music Festival 2024

 

Movement Music Festival 2024 is likely to be located in Hart Plaza, Detroit, it's traditional location.

 

 

 

 

Movement Music Festival Schedule 2024

 

The Movement Music Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Movement Music Festival Lineup 2024

 

Movement Music Festival lineup

 

The initial Movement Music Festival lineup for 2024! More will be announced, check back for updates!

 

999999999, Avalon Emerson, Boys Noize B2b VTSS, DJ Minx, Fatboy Slim, Floating Points, Goldie (Live Band), Gorgon City, Honey Dijon, I Hate Models, Indira Paganotto, Jaguar, James Blake (DJ Set), Joseph Capriati, Kevin Saunderson B2B Idris Elba, LP Giobbi, Mount Kimbie, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Skream and Solomun.

 

Movement Music Festival lineup

 

The previous Movement Music Festival lineup had Skrillex, Bonobo (Dj Set), Cybotron, Three 6 Mafia, Adam Port, Zeds Dead (Altered States), Fisher, Special Request, Spfdj, Kash Doll, Multiples (Surgeon & Speedy J) Hardware (Live) and more.

 

 

Movement Music Festival 2024 lineup

 

The Movement Music Festival lineup before that had Adam Beyer, Ellen Alien, Jon Hopkins, Anfisa Letyago, Richie Hawtin, Carl Craig, LTJ Bukem, Derrick Craig and more.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
