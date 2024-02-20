Nocturnal Wonderland 2024 features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It's an electronic music festival that uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy. Check back for updates on Nocturnal Wonderland tickets.
It's located in San Bernadino at Glen Helen Regional Park.
The ticket presale for 2-day festival passes & 3 days of camping begins this Friday, Feb 23 at 12:00 PM PST! Check back for updates and access to tickets.
Nocturnal Wonderland lineup hasn't been announced yet. Zedd is the newest Nocturnal Wonderland lineup rumor prediction to be added to the list.
Check out stages like The Wolves’ Den, Labyrinth and Sunken Garden.
Nocturnal Wonderland lineup had AC Slater, Claude VonStroke, Bear Grillz, Alison Wonderland, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Gryffin, Riot Ten and more.
Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloweenand EDC Orlando for other Insomniac Events festivals.
Nocturnal Wonderland is located in San Bernadino at Glen Helen Regional Park. It's in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains outside of Los Angeles and includes a water park, picnic facilities, disc golf, fishing, camping and more.
The Nocturnal Wonderland map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out
2024 Nocturnal Wonderland dates are expected to be Sept. 14 - 15
The Nocturnal Wonderland schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.
The Nocturnal Wonderland lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.
Illenium
Zedd
The previous Nocturnal Wonderland lineup had AC Slater, Claude VonStroke, Bear Grillz, Alison Wonderland, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Gryffin, Riot Ten and more.
The previous Nocturnal Wonderland lineup had Dillon Francis, Illenium, Rezz, Liquid Stranger, Armand Van Helden, Ganja White Night, Adventure Club and more.