Start Date: September 14
End Date: September 15
San Bernardino, California, USA
 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2024 features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It's an electronic music festival that uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy. Check back for updates on Nocturnal Wonderland tickets.

 

The CONFIRMED Nocturnal Wonderland 2024 dates are Sept. 14 - 15.

It's located in San Bernadino at Glen Helen Regional Park.

 

The ticket presale for 2-day festival passes & 3 days of camping begins this Friday, Feb 23 at 12:00 PM PST! Check back for updates and access to tickets.

 

Get access to Nocturnal Wonderland ticket prices and passes below:

 

Check back for presale, lineup, tickets, and other festival updates.

 

The Nocturnal Wonderland lineup hasn't been announced yet. Zedd is the newest Nocturnal Wonderland lineup rumor prediction to be added to the list.

 

Hit the Nocturnal Wonderland 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

Check out stages like The Wolves’ Den, Labyrinth and Sunken Garden.

 

The last Nocturnal Wonderland lineup had AC Slater, Claude VonStroke, Bear Grillz, Alison Wonderland, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Gryffin, Riot Ten and more.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloweenand EDC Orlando for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The Nocturnal Wonderland 2024 lineup and Nocturnal Wonderland 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

The ticket presale for 2-day festival passes & 3 days of camping begins this Friday, Feb 23 at 12:00 PM PST!

 

Get Nocturnal Wonderland ticket prices and access to passes below:

 

Nocturnal Wonderland Location

 

Nocturnal Wonderland is located in San Bernadino at Glen Helen Regional Park. It's in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains outside of Los Angeles and includes a water park, picnic facilities, disc golf, fishing, camping and more.

 

 

 

 

2024 Nocturnal Wonderland

 

The Nocturnal Wonderland 2024 will be HUUUGGGE

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland map

 

The Nocturnal Wonderland map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out

 


 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2024

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2024

 

2024 Nocturnal Wonderland dates are expected to be Sept. 14 - 15

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2024

 

Nocturnal Wonderland trailer

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2024

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2024 can be massive

 

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2024 will be like this

 

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2024 is place to dance night and day

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2024 Schedule

 

The Nocturnal Wonderland schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland Lineup 2024

 

The Nocturnal Wonderland lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Check back for updates.

 

 

The ticket presale for 2-day festival passes & 3 days of camping begins this Friday, Feb 23 at 12:00 PM PST!

 

Get access to Nocturnal Wonderland ticket prices and passes below:

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2024 Lineup Rumors

 

Check back for updates and predictions on the best Nocturnal Wonderland lineup rumors.

 

Illenium

Zedd

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland Lineup

 

The previous Nocturnal Wonderland lineup had AC Slater, Claude VonStroke, Bear Grillz, Alison Wonderland, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Gryffin, Riot Ten and more.

 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2024

 

The previous Nocturnal Wonderland lineup had Dillon Francis, Illenium, Rezz, Liquid Stranger, Armand Van Helden, Ganja White Night, Adventure Club and more.

     
   
 
