Nocturnal Wonderland 2024 features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It's an electronic music festival that uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy. Check back for updates on Nocturnal Wonderland tickets.

The CONFIRMED Nocturnal Wonderland 2024 dates are Sept. 14 - 15.

It's located in San Bernadino at Glen Helen Regional Park.

The Nocturnal Wonderland lineup hasn't been announced yet. Zedd is the newest Nocturnal Wonderland lineup rumor prediction to be added to the list.

Check out stages like The Wolves’ Den, Labyrinth and Sunken Garden.

The last Nocturnal Wonderland lineup had AC Slater, Claude VonStroke, Bear Grillz, Alison Wonderland, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Gryffin, Riot Ten and more.

Nocturnal Wonderland is located in San Bernadino at Glen Helen Regional Park. It's in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains outside of Los Angeles and includes a water park, picnic facilities, disc golf, fishing, camping and more.

The Nocturnal Wonderland map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out

2024 Nocturnal Wonderland dates are expected to be Sept. 14 - 15

The Nocturnal Wonderland schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.