Shim Shim
Nocturnal Wonderland 2025

Nocturnal Wonderland 2025

DATES: September 13 - 14

LOCATION: San Bernardino, California, USA
 

 

Nocturnal Wonderland has a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more!

 

It's an electronic music festival that uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy.

 

The expected Nocturnal Wonderland 2025 dates are September 13 - 14,if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

 

Last year's festival was canceled.

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2025

 

Hit the buttons below for details and access to passes:

 

The Nocturnal Wonderland 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2025

 

Nocturnal Wonderland is located in San Bernadino at Glen Helen Regional Park. It's in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains outside of Los Angeles and includes a water park, picnic facilities, disc golf, fishing, camping and more.

 

Nocturnal Wonderland 2025

 

 

 

NOCTURNAL WONDERLAND SCHEDULE

 

The Nocturnal Wonderland schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

NOCTURNAL WONDERLAND LINEUP

 

The Nocturnal Wonderland lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

