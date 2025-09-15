Nocturnal Wonderland has a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more!

It's an electronic music festival that uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy.

The expected Nocturnal Wonderland 2025 dates are September 13 - 14,if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

Last year's festival was canceled.

Hit the buttons below for details and access to passes:

The Nocturnal Wonderland 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

Nocturnal Wonderland is located in San Bernadino at Glen Helen Regional Park. It's in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains outside of Los Angeles and includes a water park, picnic facilities, disc golf, fishing, camping and more.