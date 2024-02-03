North Coast Music Festival in Chicago calls itself "Summer's Last Stand" ... it happens over Labor Day weekend, with a lineup of electronic music and hip-hop! Check back for North Coast Music Festival 2024 updates.

The North Coast Music Festival 2024 dates are August 30 - September 1.

It's located at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. This is a suburb southwest of downtown Chicago.

Coasties will have a great experience at North Coast Music Festival 2024.

The previous North Coast Music Festival lineup had Big Gigantic, NGHTMRE, Chris Lorenzo, Marshmellow, Zeds Dead, Flume, Alesso, Ganja White Night, Alison Wonderland,Liquid Stranger, DJ Snake, Duke Dumont, Lan, Elderbrook, Gordon, Atliens, Enzo, A Hundred Drums, Default, Daily Bread, Huge, MZG and more.

You can do yoga at North Coast Music Festival 2024

The North Coast Music Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next event might be layed out.

North Coast Music Festival 2024 is a chance for you to get your festfam together

North Coast Music Festival Schedule



The North Coast Music Festival 2024 schedule will be posted here when it's announced.