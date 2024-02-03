It's located at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. This is a suburb southwest of downtown Chicago.
Coasties will have a great experience at North Coast Music Festival 2024.
The previous North Coast Music Festival lineup had Big Gigantic, NGHTMRE, Chris Lorenzo, Marshmellow, Zeds Dead, Flume, Alesso, Ganja White Night, Alison Wonderland,Liquid Stranger, DJ Snake, Duke Dumont, Lan, Elderbrook, Gordon, Atliens, Enzo, A Hundred Drums, Default, Daily Bread, Huge, MZG and more.
Check back for updates and predictions on the best North Coast lineup rumors.
Zedd
Subtronics
Cyclops
Zeds Dead
Rezzmau5
