     
 
Spacelab
Osheaga 2024
Start Date: August 2
End Date: August 4
Montreal, Quebec, Canada

 

 
 
 

Osheaga is an indie music festival with a lineup of Afro Pop, Indie Rock, Bass, Rap, Electro, Synth Pop, Disco, Electronic Music, Hip Hop and more. Osheaga 2024 takes the best national talent in Canada and puts them alongside a lineup of international performers for a dynamite weekend in Montreal.

 

The Osheaga 2024 lineup IS OUT!

 

Osheaga 2024

 

The Osheaga 2024 dates are August 2 - 4.

 

There’s early access weekend tickets on sale now!

 

Osheaga 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Osheaga tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes. Single-day tickets are on sale.

 

Osheaga 2024 tickets

 

Osheaga is located at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène with side-by-side main stages. You get multiple stages of different sizes to provide a variety of live music experiences.

 

The last Osheaga lineup had RÜFÜS DU SOL, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Aya Nakamura, Baby Keep, Fred Again .. The Flaming Lips, The National, Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, Rema, Central Tee, Bicep live, Sofi Tucker, Rezz, Wallows, Lil Yachty, Cgarettes After Sex, Rina Sawayama, Gana White Night, Beabadobee, Foals, Japanese Breakfast and more.

 

The Osheaga 2024 lineup and Osheaga 2024 tickets are below!

 

Osheaga map

 

The Osheaga map, from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

 

 

Osheaga 2024 dates

 

The official Osheaga 2024 dates are August 2 - 4 located at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène

 

 

 

The official Osheaga playlist

 

 

 

Osheaga 2024 will be like this

 

 

 

Osheaga Schedule 2024

 

The Osheaga schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Osheaga 2024 Lineup

 

Osheaga lineup

 

The Osheaga lineup for 2024!

 

Check back for updates.

 

 

OSHEAGA 2024 LINEUP RUMORS

 

Check back for updates and predictions on the best Osheaga lineup rumors.

 

Foo Fighters

Chemical Brothers

Rezzmau5

Gorillaz

Olivia Rodrigo

 

 

 

Osheaga Lineup

The previous Osheaga lineup had RÜFÜS DU SOL, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Aya Nakamura, Baby Keep, Fred Again .. The Flaming Lips, The National, Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, Rema, Central Tee, Bicep live, Sofi Tucker, Rezz, Wallows, Lil Yachty, Cgarettes After Sex, Rina Sawayama, Gana White Night, Beabadobee, Foals, Japanese Breakfast and more.

 


 

Osheaga Lineup

The Osheaga lineup before that had A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa, Arcade Fire Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Burna Boy, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo, Khruangbin, Glass Animals, The Kid Laroi, Porter Robinson, Glass Animals, Chris Lake, Caribou, Seven Lions, Royal Blood and more.

