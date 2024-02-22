Osheaga is an indie music festival with a lineup of Afro Pop, Indie Rock, Bass, Rap, Electro, Synth Pop, Disco, Electronic Music, Hip Hop and more. Osheaga 2024 takes the best national talent in Canada and puts them alongside a lineup of international performers for a dynamite weekend in Montreal.
Osheaga is located at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène with side-by-side main stages. You get multiple stages of different sizes to provide a variety of live music experiences.
The last Osheaga lineup had RÜFÜS DU SOL, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Aya Nakamura, Baby Keep, Fred Again .. The Flaming Lips, The National, Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, Rema, Central Tee, Bicep live, Sofi Tucker, Rezz, Wallows, Lil Yachty, Cgarettes After Sex, Rina Sawayama, Gana White Night, Beabadobee, Foals, Japanese Breakfast and more.
The Osheaga lineup before that had A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa, Arcade Fire Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Burna Boy, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo, Khruangbin, Glass Animals, The Kid Laroi, Porter Robinson, Glass Animals, Chris Lake, Caribou, Seven Lions, Royal Blood and more.