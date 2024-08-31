Osheaga is an indie music festival with a lineup of Afro Pop, Indie Rock, Bass, Rap, Electro, Synth Pop, Disco, Electronic Music, Hip Hop and more. It takes the best national talent in Canada and puts them alongside a lineup of international performers for a dynamite weekend in Montreal. Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2025 edition of Osheaga. 💥OSHEAGA 2024: CHAUD EN COULEURS💥



Merci plus de 147 000 fois !! Nous n'oublierons jamais ces 3 jours 🫶 On s’ennuie déjà de vous ! Nous espérons que vous emportez un peu de notre magie avec vous.#OSHEAGA2025 sera de retour du 1er au 3 août 2025 !



💥#OSHEAGA2024 WAS HOT TO… pic.twitter.com/KQtsAzF6dc — OSHEAGA (@osheaga) August 26, 2024 The official Osheaga 2025 dates are August 1 - 3. The lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who will be performing. Check back for updates. Osheaga is located at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène with side-by-side main stages. You get multiple stages of different sizes to provide a variety of live music experiences. Last year's lineup had Noah Kahan, Melanie Martinez, Dominic Fike, Lil Tjay, Skepta, Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Martin Garrix, Reneé Rapp, SZA, Hozier, Justice and more. TICKETS Tickets come in General Admission, Gold, Platinum and Panoramic. LINEUP

The lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.