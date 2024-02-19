The Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen is a two-day outdoor event that takes place in Rio Grande Park, located in downtown Aspen, Colorado. It's produced by Belly Up Aspen, Palm Tree Crew (founded by Kygo and his manager Myles Shear), and C3 Presents.

Palm Tree Music Festival 2024 will be held on the dates of February 23rd and 24th, 2024, and will feature headliners David Guetta, The Chainsmokers, and Kygo. The lineup also includes Labrinth, Harry Hudson, and Drama.

The festival is known for its tropical vibes and intimate setting. When you go you can expect to enjoy live music, food trucks, art installations, and more. As for Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen tickets, there are also a variety of VIP packages available, which include access to a private viewing area, premium restrooms, and food and beverage service.

Here are some of the things you can expect to experience at the Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen:

What Is The Palm Tree Music Festival 2024 Location? Palm Tree Music Festival is located at Rio Grande Park in Aspen, Colorado. It's Aspen's biggest park within the city boundaries features a professional-size rugby field, a skate park, Theatre Aspen, basketball courts, the John Denver Sanctuary, and Aspen's Recycle Center.

Palm Tree Music Festival 2024 Schedule

The Palm Tree Music Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.