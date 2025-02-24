The Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen is a two-day outdoor event that takes place in Rio Grande Park, located in downtown Aspen, Colorado. It's produced by Belly Up Aspen, Palm Tree Crew (founded by Kygo and his manager Myles Shear), and C3 Presents.

Palm Tree Music Festival 2025 is known for its tropical vibes and intimate setting. When you go you can expect to enjoy live music, food trucks, art installations, and more.

The expected Palm Tree Music Festival dates for 2025 are February 22 - 23, if the festival contines on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

The Palm Tree Music Festival 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section section farther below for a complete listing of who will be performing.

As for Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen tickets are usually offered in a variety of VIP packages, which include access to a private viewing area, premium restrooms, and food and beverage service.

Here are some of the things you can expect to experience at the Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen:

Live music from some of the biggest names in electronic dance music: Last year's headliners were David Guetta, The Chainsmokers, and Kygo. The lineup also includes Labrinth, Harry Hudson, and Drama.





What Is The Palm Tree Music Festival 2025 Location? Palm Tree Music Festival is located at Rio Grande Park in Aspen, Colorado. It's Aspen's biggest park within the city boundaries features a professional-size rugby field, a skate park, Theatre Aspen, basketball courts, the John Denver Sanctuary, and Aspen's Recycle Center.

Palm Tree Music Festival 2025 Schedule

The Palm Tree Music Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.