Rewind Festival South 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Rewind Festival South 2027 is expected to return to Temple Island Meadows in Henley-on-Thames from Friday, August 20 through Sunday, August 22. That means three days of giant 80s hooks, new wave, synth-pop, soul, rock, glitter, singalongs and extremely committed throwback outfits by the River Thames. The 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced, but Rewind South has a very specific kind of magic: it can make a field in Berkshire feel like the most cheerful nightclub in Britain. There’s plenty of time for headliner guesses, returning-favourite theories and at least one outfit that appears to have been rescued directly from a 1987 music video. ➜ The real story: Rewind South isn’t trying to convince you that nostalgia is cool. It knows nostalgia is cool, then gives 40,000 people a riverside field, a giant chorus and permission to sing every word at full volume. The dates, tickets and lineup for 2027 are still unannounced. The August 20–22 window is a projection based on the official 2026 dates of August 21–23, while the venue and the festival’s format are the safest bets because they’re central to what Rewind South has been for years. Until then, keep this page bookmarked, check the Music Festivals 2027 guide for new announcements and use the Music Festivals Europe guide when you’re ready to widen the search. You can also keep an eye on the main Spacelab Festival Guide for new festival dates, ticket information, lineups and the next excuse to plan a summer around live music. Here’s what we know, what we can reasonably predict and where the 2027 picture is still blank. Rewind Festival South 2027 Dates Are Expected for August 20–22 Rewind Festival South 2027 is expected to run from Friday, August 20 through Sunday, August 22 at Temple Island Meadows in Remenham, near Henley-on-Thames, England. Those dates aren’t official yet. They’re the straightforward calendar projection from Rewind South 2026, which took place from Friday, August 21 through Sunday, August 23. The official festival site describes the South edition as a weekend of iconic music, camping, family fun, food and drink, and the 2026 dates page confirms Temple Island Meadows as the location. As usual, the campsite would likely open before the main arena, with the biggest stage programming running through Saturday and Sunday. The exact 2027 opening times should arrive with the official information pack. Get the latest on the Rewind Festival South 2027 dates. For now, pencil in August 20–22, but don’t treat it as locked until Rewind makes the announcement. What Kind of Music Will the Rewind Festival South 2027 Lineup Feature? Rewind South is built around the big, instantly recognizable sounds of the 1980s and the eras that followed. Expect pop, new wave, synth-pop, rock, soul, reggae, dance, two-tone and the kind of chorus that causes strangers to become a temporary choir. The festival’s appeal isn’t just one decade. Recent bills have mixed established 80s icons with 90s favourites, pop revivalists, classic soul acts and newer artists who fit the same feel-good, singalong atmosphere. The 2026 bill gives a good snapshot of the formula. The Human League and The Proclaimers headline the Saturday and Sunday main stages, with Kim Wilde, Soul II Soul, Roland Gift, Louise, Tony Hadley, Nik Kershaw, Toyah, The Undertones, The Beat, Dodgy, Toploader, Blancmange and more across the weekend. Around those main-stage sets, Rewind expands into the Pink Flamingo Club, River Stage, Silent Disco, funfair, kids’ zone, food, shops and other distractions that make the festival feel more like a holiday village than a simple concert. Get the latest on the Rewind Festival South 2027 lineup. Rewind Festival South 2027 Lineup Predictions The official Rewind Festival South 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced, and there aren’t any confirmed artist bookings to report. The early five-name prediction list is based on the festival’s booking history, the artists who define its audience and the acts fans are most likely to want on a riverside throwback weekend. The current early prediction list is Rick Astley, OMD, Bananarama, Billy Ocean and Holly Johnson, in that order. None of these names is confirmed for Rewind South 2027. Rick Astley is the obvious giant singalong candidate, while OMD would bring the synth-pop drama that Rewind’s stages are practically designed for. Bananarama, Billy Ocean and Holly Johnson all sit comfortably inside the festival’s long-running mix of pop history, big choruses and audience-wide recognition. Other names that would make sense in the early conversation include Marc Almond, Belinda Carlisle, Midge Ure, Go West, ABC, Level 42, Heaven 17, The Blow Monkeys, Wet Wet Wet and The Human League returning for another appearance. Again, those are informed possibilities, not leaks. Rewind has a deep enough artist pool that the eventual poster could take several different routes and still feel completely on brand. That’s why prediction season here is less about pretending there’s a secret spreadsheet and more about asking which classic chorus you want stuck in your head next summer. Rewind Festival South 2027 Tickets and Expected Prices Rewind Festival South 2027 tickets aren’t on sale yet, and official 2027 prices haven’t been announced. The best current guide is the official 2026 ticket structure and the prices listed by Ticketmaster. Rewind offers several ways to build the weekend: Weekend Camping includes access to the main arena and the campsite for the full weekend. Weekend Non Camping includes arena access across the weekend without campsite access. Saturday Day and Sunday Day tickets cover one day in the main arena. VIP Upgrades give access to the VIP area, but they don’t include the festival ticket itself. There are also weekend and day parking passes, campervan and caravan options, Boutique Camping, extra toilet facilities and other add-ons. If you’re staying in Boutique Camping or bringing a campervan or caravan, you’ll need the relevant weekend camping ticket as well. For 2026, Ticketmaster listed adult Weekend Camping at £184.25, youth Weekend Camping at £64.40 and children aged 0–9 at £0. Weekend Non Camping ranged from £139.25 to £166.75 for adults, while Saturday Day tickets ranged from £79.60 to £96.40. Sunday Day adult tickets were listed at £96.40. Those were 2026 prices, not 2027 prices. Rewind also uses a tiered ticket system with Tier 1 Early Bird, Tier 2 and Tier 3, so buying earlier usually means paying less. Ticketmaster listed additional handling fees of up to £3.25 per order on the 2026 ticket pages. The official ticket page also says that pre-payment plans are available, with final payment dates advised for each booking. Ticketmaster offered Pay in 3 interest-free payments for the 2026 cycle. Get the latest on Rewind Festival South 2027 tickets. Stick with the official Rewind site or Ticketmaster when the 2027 sale opens. A ticket from a random seller might come with a discount, a story and absolutely no guarantee that it’ll get you through the gate. Why Rewind South Feels Like a Music Festival and a Holiday at the Same Time Temple Island Meadows does a lot of the emotional heavy lifting. The festival sits beside the Thames near Henley-on-Thames, so even the walk into the site carries a different energy from a giant event in a car park or an industrial estate. Then Rewind adds the full fantasy: themed stages, colourful costumes, food and drink, a funfair, live entertainment, the Pink Flamingo Club, the River Stage and a Silent Disco that can turn a field of people into a very enthusiastic group of people wearing headphones. The festival also leans into the details. There’s a kids’ zone for little Rewinders, camping and glamping for people who want the full weekend, shops and stalls, and even the Inflatable Church for anyone determined to get married beside the nostalgia machine. That mix is why Rewind South works for groups with wildly different priorities. One person can spend the day chasing classic pop, another can disappear into the Pink Flamingo Club, somebody else can be on a riverbank with a drink, and everyone can reunite when the headliner starts playing the song they all know. Rewind Festival South 2027 Location, Camping and What to Expect Rewind South is expected to return to Temple Island Meadows, Remenham Lane, Remenham, near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire. The venue is commonly listed with the postcode RG9 3DB and is close to Henley-on-Thames station. Weekend Camping is the full experience, with the campsite opening before the main arena and staying open through Monday for departure. The festival also offers Boutique Camping, campervan and caravan pitches, power hook-ups and parking passes. If you’re arriving by train, Henley-on-Thames is the obvious starting point. Rewind has historically supported festival travel from the town, and the riverside setting means the journey can feel like part of the event rather than a punishment you have to survive before the music starts. Bring a valid ticket for the exact format you need, check the re-entry rules and remember that day ticket holders can’t simply leave and come back whenever they feel like it. The official ticket page says free drinking water is available throughout the site, but glass containers aren’t allowed in the arena or campsite. For a wider look at the UK calendar, Spacelab’s Music Festivals UK guide tracks other major festivals, while the Reading Festival 2027 guide is a useful comparison for another large Berkshire weekend. Why Rewind Festival South 2027 Could Be the Most Joyful Weekend on the UK Calendar Rewind South understands something a lot of festivals overcomplicate: people want to hear songs they love, spend time with friends and feel like the weekend has temporarily made ordinary life less ordinary. It doesn’t need a mysterious underground concept or a lineup built entirely from artists you have to research in advance. Give the crowd The Human League, Rick Astley, Bananarama, OMD, a riverside setting and a field full of people who know the chorus, and the emotional math takes care of itself. The 2027 edition still needs official dates, tickets and artists before the picture is complete. FAQs When is Rewind Festival South 2027? Rewind Festival South 2027 is expected to run from Friday, August 20 through Sunday, August 22 at Temple Island Meadows. Those dates are projected from the official 2026 weekend of August 21–23 and haven’t been officially announced. Where will Rewind Festival South 2027 take place? Rewind South 2027 is expected at Temple Island Meadows on Remenham Lane, Remenham, near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, England. The venue is commonly listed with the postcode RG9 3DB. How much will Rewind Festival South 2027 tickets cost? Official 2027 prices haven’t been announced. As a benchmark, 2026 adult Weekend Camping was £184.25, Weekend Non Camping ranged from £139.25 to £166.75, Saturday Day tickets ranged from £79.60 to £96.40 and Sunday Day tickets were £96.40. Who is playing Rewind Festival South 2027? The 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced. Early predictions include Rick Astley, OMD, Bananarama, Billy Ocean and Holly Johnson, but none of those artists is confirmed. Will Rewind Festival South 2027 have camping? Camping is a core part of Rewind South, and the 2026 ticket structure included Weekend Camping, Boutique Camping, campervan and caravan options. Those formats are likely to return, but 2027 details haven’t been released. What else is there to do at Rewind South? Alongside the main stages, Rewind South offers the Pink Flamingo Club, River Stage, Silent Disco, funfair rides, kids’ entertainment, food and drink, shops, stalls, camping, glamping and other retro festival activities.