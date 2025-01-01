Reading Festival 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Reading Festival 2027 is expected to bring the noise back to Richfield Avenue in Reading for August Bank Holiday weekend. It’s now been confirmed that Reading Festival dates for 2027 are Thursday, August 26 through Sunday, August 29, aka Bank Holiday Weekend. Reading Festival 2027 tickets will be available starting with early access at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 4, 2026 , followed by the general sale at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 11, 2026. Get Reading Festival tickets here. The 2027 lineup hasn't arrived yet, which means we're currently in the extremely Reading Festival phase where everybody looks at tour schedules, festival gaps and one suspicious Instagram post like they're reconstructing an international conspiracy. That's half the fun. The Reading Festival runs the same weekend as the Leeds Festival, both festivals feature all the same bands. But the switch is that they each perform a different day in each location. ➜ The real story: Reading isn't really a rock festival anymore, and honestly, that's what makes trying to predict the 2027 lineup so chaotic. One day can jump from indie guitars to UK rap to pop to house music without even pretending those things belong in separate worlds. Festival Republic hasn't officially announced Reading Festival 2027 tickets or artists yet. Move Reading's established Thursday-to-Sunday festival pattern forward one year and August 26-29 becomes the obvious 2027 window. Reading Festival 2027 Dates Are Expected for August 26-29 Reading Festival 2027 will run Thursday, August 26 through Sunday, August 29 at the Richfield Avenue festival site in Reading, Berkshire. The dates haven't been officially announced yet, but BBC gave a news update, so it's practically assured. The logic is pretty straightforward. Reading Festival 2026 takes place Thursday, August 27 through Sunday, August 30, with Weekend + Early Entry campers able to arrive Wednesday, August 26. England and Wales' 2027 summer bank holiday falls on Monday, August 30, which puts the corresponding festival weekend on August 26-29. If Reading keeps the same setup, Early Entry camping would likely begin Wednesday, August 25, regular Weekend Camping would open Thursday, August 26 and the biggest arena programming would run into Sunday night. Reading has become more than a Friday-to-Sunday festival on paper. The 2026 arena opens Thursday evening, while campers are already turning Richfield Avenue into a temporary neighbourhood before most of the country has even shut down its work laptop for the bank holiday. Get the latest on the Reading Festival 2027 dates here. What Will the Reading Festival 2027 Lineup Sound Like? Trying to describe modern Reading with one genre is basically impossible. The festival still has the rock, indie, punk and alternative DNA that made it one of the defining UK music festivals of the last several decades, but today's version reaches much further into pop, hip-hop, grime, drum and bass, house and electronic music. The 2026 bill is a pretty perfect example. Charli XCX and Fontaines D.C. lead Friday's programming on The Grid, Dave and RAYE take over Saturday, then Chase & Status Live and Florence + The Machine top Sunday. Elsewhere you've got Skepta, Kneecap, Gunna, Loyle Carner, Men I Trust, Kettama, Chris Stussy, Mall Grab, Duke Dumont, Hybrid Minds, Hedex, JADE, Geese and plenty more spread across stages including The Grid, The Gallery, The Warehouse and The Ballroom. That range tells you much more about the future of Reading than calling it a rock festival ever could. You can catch a massive guitar band, walk across the site for UK rap, disappear into a warehouse-style dance set and somehow end up singing along to a giant pop chorus before you've properly processed what happened. That's Reading now. The relationship with Leeds Festival remains central too. Reading and Leeds share most of the same major artists, with performers rotating between Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park across the weekend. Reading Festival 2027 Lineup Predictions Are Already Getting Interesting The official Reading Festival 2027 lineup hasn't been announced, so nobody listed here should be treated as confirmed. That hasn't stopped the prediction machine. The latest five names that look especially interesting in early Reading and Leeds discussion are Olivia Rodrigo, Wolf Alice, Gorillaz, Tyler, the Creator and Olivia Dean. Olivia Rodrigo keeps appearing in fan predictions because she's already operating comfortably at arena and major-festival level, while Wolf Alice makes sense as the kind of British guitar act Reading can move toward the very top of the bill as its audience grows with them. Gorillaz also keep resurfacing in predictions, and it's not hard to see why. They sit almost perfectly in Reading's weird modern centre of gravity where alternative music, hip-hop, pop and electronic production all overlap. Tyler, the Creator has also entered the conversation as a possible major booking, while Olivia Dean keeps showing up in longer-range speculation as her profile continues moving toward festival-headliner territory. Other names floating through the wider discussion have included The Strokes, The 1975, Tame Impala, Paramore, Foo Fighters, Central Cee, Noah Kahan, Sam Fender, The Prodigy and Biffy Clyro. Again, none of those artists is confirmed. Reading booking speculation can change very quickly once European tour calendars start filling up, so treat this as an early leaderboard rather than a leaked poster. Get the latest on the Reading Festival 2027 lineup here. Reading Festival 2027 Tickets and Expected Prices Reading Festival 2027 tickets haven't gone on sale yet, and Festival Republic hasn't announced official 2027 prices. The best guide right now is Reading's 2026 ticket structure. A standard 2026 Weekend Non-Camping ticket was £295. That gets you arena access across the main Friday, Saturday and Sunday music days, but it doesn't include access to the campsites and you can't leave and re-enter during the day. Weekend Camping was £325 and includes general camping along with arena access across the weekend. Weekend + Early Entry Camping was £361, giving campers access from Wednesday rather than waiting until Thursday. As of August 19, 2026, all Reading camping tickets are sold out. Current final-release day tickets are £205 for Friday, £205 for Saturday and £125 for Sunday. Reading has also sold two-day combinations and Weekend Non-Camping tickets during the 2026 cycle. There's no guarantee Reading will repeat those exact numbers in 2027, especially because festival prices have a habit of discovering new and exciting ways to move upward. For planning purposes, though, roughly £300 to £360 for a full weekend is the sensible current benchmark until the 2027 sale actually begins. Reading also offers extras beyond the basic festival ticket. For 2026, the PayPal+ Lounge upgrade costs £68.50 for a day or £182.50 for the weekend. It includes a dedicated bar, chill-out space, pamper area, cloakroom facilities, phone charging and luxury restrooms, but it doesn't include the actual festival ticket or a view of the main stage. Campervan passes are £155 for 2026, while current weekend car park passes are £55.50. There are also premium and boutique camping options, official coach travel and other upgrades for people whose idea of festival camping doesn't involve waking up at 7 AM with somebody else's tent partially attached to theirs. Reading has offered instalment plans too. The 2026 Early Entry Camping information advertised a £20 deposit followed by monthly instalments, while some other ticket types have used £50 deposits. Expect the exact 2027 payment setup to be confirmed when the new ticket sale opens. Get the latest on Reading Festival 2027 tickets here. Reading lists Ticketmaster as its primary authorised ticket agent alongside See Tickets. Be careful with unauthorised sellers because the festival says tickets purchased elsewhere can't be guaranteed entry. Reading Festival Is Basically a Small City That Appears Beside the Thames One of Reading's strangest qualities is how close the festival feels to normal life. Richfield Avenue sits near central Reading and Caversham Bridge, which means this enormous weekend of stages, campsites, lights, food stands and tens of thousands of festival-goers materialises surprisingly close to an actual town centre. That's very different from something like Leeds Festival, where Bramham Park gives the weekend a more isolated country-estate camping vibe. At Reading, the festival feels almost grafted onto the town. Weekend campers can leave and re-enter the festival with the appropriate wristband, while day-ticket holders don't get re-entry once they leave the arena. Reading railway station also makes the festival unusually approachable by public transport for an event of this size, with festival shuttle services operating from the station area. The festival itself has roots going back to the National Jazz Festival of the early 1960s before settling permanently in Reading in 1971. That's a genuinely ridiculous amount of musical history. Over the decades, Reading has gone through jazz, blues, progressive rock, hard rock, punk, metal, alternative, indie and basically every version of contemporary festival culture that followed. Its history includes headline appearances from acts like Nirvana, Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, The Cure, Green Day, Muse, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, Billie Eilish, Blink-182 and countless others. That constant mutation is why the modern lineup can make traditionalists mildly furious while still feeling completely consistent with what Reading has always done. It changes because the audience changes. Reading Festival Camping, Age Rules and What to Expect If you're doing the full Reading experience, camping is a major part of the weekend. For 2026, Weekend + Early Entry ticket holders can enter from 6 PM Wednesday, while regular Weekend Camping ticket holders can arrive from 8 AM Thursday. The campsite stays open 24 hours after opening and closes at midday Monday. If Reading keeps that schedule in 2027, the equivalent arrivals would likely be Wednesday, August 25 for Early Entry and Thursday, August 26 for regular Weekend Camping. Reading welcomes all ages, but anyone 15 or younger has to stay with a ticket holder aged 18 or older. Children under 13 are admitted free, although the festival itself says it doesn't particularly recommend bringing very young children. That last part is probably worth listening to. Reading can be loud, extremely busy and deeply committed to proving that hundreds of thousands of muddy trainers can occupy the same patch of Berkshire at once. The festival also uses Challenge 25 for alcohol sales, so bring valid photo ID if you're likely to be asked. If Reading is part of a bigger UK festival summer, Spacelab's Music Festivals UK guide tracks other major events, dates, tickets and lineups around the country. You can widen the search through the Music Festivals Europe guide too. Why Reading Festival 2027 Could Be One of the Most Interesting UK Lineups of the Year Reading is in one of those moments where its identity is changing faster than people can agree on what its identity actually is. That's a good thing. The festival can still book a huge guitar band without feeling nostalgic, but it can also put Charli XCX, Dave, RAYE, Chase & Status, Skepta or a major house act into the same weekend and nobody really needs an explanation anymore. The Grid, The Gallery, The Warehouse and the festival's newer programming give Reading room to operate more like several overlapping festivals instead of forcing everything into one musical lane. That makes 2027 especially hard to predict, but also much more interesting to watch. A lineup built around Olivia Rodrigo, Wolf Alice, Gorillaz, Tyler, the Creator or another left-turn booking wouldn't feel weird at Reading now. The weird thing would be a poster that somehow stayed inside one genre. Until the official announcements start, keep this page bookmarked and check Spacelab's main Music Festival Guide for Reading updates, new 2027 festival announcements, tickets and lineups around the world. FAQs When is Reading Festival 2027? Reading Festival 2027 is expected to take place Thursday, August 26 through Sunday, August 29 at Richfield Avenue in Reading. Those dates are projected from the festival's usual August Bank Holiday schedule and haven't been officially announced yet. Where will Reading Festival 2027 take place? Reading Festival is expected to return to its longtime home at the Richfield Avenue festival site, also known as Little John's Farm, near Caversham Bridge in Reading, Berkshire, England. How much are Reading Festival 2027 tickets? Official Reading Festival 2027 ticket prices haven't been announced. As a benchmark, 2026 Weekend Non-Camping tickets were £295, Weekend Camping was £325 and Weekend + Early Entry Camping was £361. Who is playing Reading Festival 2027? The Reading Festival 2027 lineup hasn't been announced. Early predictions currently include Olivia Rodrigo, Wolf Alice, Gorillaz, Tyler, the Creator and Olivia Dean, but none has been officially confirmed. Will Reading Festival 2027 have camping? Reading hasn't announced its 2027 ticket options yet, but camping is a major part of the festival and 2026 offers both Weekend Camping and Weekend + Early Entry Camping. Those are the most likely formats to return in 2027. Is Reading Festival connected to Leeds Festival? Yes. Reading and Leeds operate as twin festivals over the same August Bank Holiday weekend. Most major artists perform at both events, with the lineup rotating between Reading's Richfield Avenue site and Leeds Festival at Bramham Park.