Ultra Music Festival Europe 2024

Ultra Europe 2024 is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival Europe in Split for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year.

Lineup: The Ultra Europe lineup is out with Adam Beyer, Armin van Buuren, Boris Brejcha, Eric Prydz, Hardwell, Martin Garrix and Timmy Trumpet. To see the full linep poster, hit the Headline section farther below.

Location and Dates: The Ultra Europe 2024 dates are July 12 -14. The festival location will be held across multiple venues in Croatia, including Split, Hvar, Brač, and Vis. This is consistent with the format of previous editions.

Tickets: You can get Ultra Music Festival Europe tickets by hitting the buttons below for details and access to passes.

Amelie Lens is the latest on the list of Ultra Europe lineup rumors. See the full list in the Lineup section farther below.

This will be the 10th anniversary for Ultra Europe, and the celebration will happen along the beautiful Croatian coast.

Ultra Europe 2024 will be three days of music, beach parties and sun! It's location is Split, Croatia.

Experience the magic of Croatia as Ultra Music Festival Europe takes over Park Mladeži. It's a a football stadium, but Ultra Europe also ventures out into the bay as it sits on the edge of the Adriatic Sea.

It happens on the Adriatic coast for the big part of the festival and Hvar Island for the Ultra Beach party. There are four amazing destinations: Split, Brac, Hvar and Vis.

Better yet, head over to the Spacelab Ultra Music Festival live stream page to catch all of the live streams from this weekend, live sets from the previous festival and more. Then come back for live sets, archived for you to experience.

The last Ultra Europe lineup had Alesso, Axwell, Dj Snake, Gryffin, Oliver Heldens, Steve Aoki, Tchami, Zedd, Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox (Hybrid Live), Charlotte De Witte, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, and Timmy Trumpet.

