Wireless Festival has a lineup of the best names in pop, electronic and urban music! It's put on by Live Nation, and happens in the London neighbourhood of Haringey at Finsbury Park. Wireless Festival 2025 is set to be one of the best events of the summer.

The expected Wireless Festival 2025 dates are July 11 - 13 if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates. It's located in Finsbury Park, a public park in Harringay, north London, England. It hosts a number of live events each year.

The Wireless Festival 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

Hit the section below for details and access to passes:

Wireless is the biggest urban music festival in England and it started as a rock and pop festival and is now mostly hip-hop and urban music.

Wireless Festival had a one-time occurance in which instead of just doing an event in the usual location of Crystal Palace Park in London, Wireless added additional weekends at Finsbury Park and in Birmingham. Now, it's back to a one-weekend festival at Finsbury Park.

Tips for planning your Wireless trip:

Start planning early: Wireless Festival tickets can sell out, so be sure to mark your calendar and purchase tickets as soon as they go on sale.





Decide on your budget: Wireless Festival can be an expensive experience, so factor in the cost of tickets, accommodations, food, drinks, and transportation when creating your budget.





Choose your accommodations: There are a variety of hotel options available near the festival grounds. Consider your budget and preferences when making your decision.





Create a packing list: Be sure to pack for summer weather, including sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, comfortable shoes, and a reusable water bottle.





Plan your must-see shows: With so many amazing artists on the lineup, it's impossible to see everyone. Decide which shows are most important to you and plan your schedule accordingly.





With so many amazing artists on the lineup, it's impossible to see everyone. Decide which shows are most important to you and plan your schedule accordingly. Download the Wireless Festival app: The app has the festival map, set times, artist information, and other helpful features.

The previous Wireless Festival lineup had Nicki Minaj, Future, 21 Savage, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, J Hus, Don Oliver, Sean Paul, Asake, Rema, Gunna, Sexy Red and more.