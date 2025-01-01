Wobbleland 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Wobbleland 2027 is projected to hit the San Jose McEnery Convention Center on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21, 2027, based on the festival’s 2026 Friday-Saturday schedule. That means two nights of dubstep, riddim, trap, drum and bass, future bass and hard dance in downtown San Jose, with the floor doing its best to rearrange itself. The 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced, but Wobbleland’s 2026 bill gives us a pretty clear idea of the kind of bass-heavy chaos that’s likely coming next. Until the official poster lands, the returner theories, headliner guesses and basshead group-chat math can get wonderfully out of control. ➜ The real story: Wobbleland isn’t trying to be everything for everyone. It’s building a very specific kind of weekend for people who think a normal concert system sounds suspiciously polite. Wobbleland’s official site and Insomniac page currently point to the 2026 edition, which ran August 21 and 22 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. The 2027 dates and ticket sale haven’t been announced yet, so the August 20 and 21 projection is based on keeping the same Friday-Saturday pattern one year later. For now, the venue, age policy, 2026 ticket model and bass-music identity are confirmed. The 2027 artist poster is still the very large missing piece. For the broader festival calendar, check the Music Festivals 2027 page and the Music Festivals USA guide. Wobbleland 2027 Dates Are Projected for August 20–21 in San Jose Wobbleland 2027 is expected to run Friday, August 20 through Saturday, August 21 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The event is 18+, and the 2026 edition ran from 5 PM to midnight on both nights. Wobbleland 2026 happened on Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22, so the 2027 projection shifts one day earlier while keeping the same compact two-night format. That date move is a calendar projection, not an official announcement. It’s the most logical estimate until Wobbleland, Bassrush or Vital posts the real dates. The shorter run is part of the appeal. You get a concentrated hit of bass music, a downtown venue that’s easy to reach, and no need to plan an entire temporary city around the festival. The important part is knowing what’s confirmed and what isn’t. The San Jose venue and 18+ policy are established by the 2026 event pages, while August 20 and 21, 2027 are still the best forward projection. Get the latest on the Wobbleland 2027 dates here. You can start planning around the weekend now, but keep the dates flexible until the organizers make the 2027 announcement. What Kind of Music Will the Wobbleland 2027 Lineup Feature? Wobbleland is built around bass music first, with dubstep, riddim, trap, future bass, drum and bass, hard dance and electronic styles that are designed to hit physically as much as they hit musically. The 2026 bill made that identity obvious. Excision, Ray Volpe, Hedex, Ghengar and JSTJR brought the heavier end, while Alison Wonderland, NGHTMRE, Adventure Club, DJ Diesel and Whethan widened the sound without turning the weekend into a generic EDM sampler. Because the festival takes over a convention-center environment rather than a sprawling field, the whole thing feels more concentrated. You aren’t wandering across a desert trying to remember which stage has the artist you came for. You’re there to get close to the sound and stay in the pressure zone. You can move from a melodic bass set to a nasty riddim drop, a drum-and-bass sprint or a trap-heavy closer without changing the basic mission. Wobbleland knows exactly why its audience bought the ticket. The 2027 artist lineup is still unannounced, so every name below is a prediction rather than a confirmation. The five Wobbleland 2027 lineup favorites ranked in order are Excision, Alison Wonderland, NGHTMRE, Ray Volpe and Adventure Club. That’s an educated guess based on the 2026 bill, the festival’s bass-focused identity and the kinds of artists Bassrush and Vital already put in the room. Excision feels like the obvious top prediction because the festival’s sound and audience overlap heavily with the bass world he helped define. Alison Wonderland and NGHTMRE also have recent Wobbleland history, including their 2026 b2b appearance. Ray Volpe and Adventure Club are the kind of established, high-impact names that fit the event without needing a completely different booking identity. DJ Diesel, Hedex, Ghengar, Whethan and JSTJR are also realistic returner or repeat-booking guesses. Wobbleland’s biggest moments are more likely to come from a huge drop, a surprise b2b, a ridiculous visual hit or the exact second an entire room recognizes the next track. The 2026 edition featured Adventure Club, Akirah, Alison Wonderland, NGHTMRE, Alyssa Jolee, Anoluxx, DJ Diesel, DØMINA b2b Yosuf, Excision, Ghengar, Hedex, JSTJR, Ray Volpe and Whethan, among others. That gives the 2027 prediction a useful shape: a major bass headliner, a few proven festival draws, several nasty specialists and enough new names to keep the bill from feeling recycled. Get the latest on the Wobbleland 2027 lineup here. Until then, the 2026 lineup is the best guide we have. It points toward a festival that wants recognizable names up front and genuinely weird bass pressure underneath. Wobbleland 2027 Tickets and Official Prices Wobbleland has used a two-day weekend pass model plus single-day General Admission and VIP options, although the official 2027 ticket page hasn’t opened yet. The 2027 expectation is straightforward: a two-day pass for both nights, with single-day tickets available if inventory allows. The event is 18+, and the exact on-sale date, tiers and prices still need to be announced. For a 2026 planning baseline, Wobbleland promoted two-day General Admission passes starting at $95. That was the lowest advertised entry point, so later tiers were expected to rise as inventory moved. The official Front Gate page later listed Saturday General Admission at $99.99 all-in and Saturday VIP at $139.99 all-in. The VIP package included dedicated entry lanes, exclusive bars, a dedicated viewing area and dedicated bathrooms. Those are 2026 reference prices, not official 2027 prices. Wobbleland uses tiered inventory, so waiting usually means paying more for the same access rather than unlocking a secret upgraded experience. GA gets you into the festival, while VIP is about reducing friction once you’re inside. The dedicated entry, bars, viewing area and bathrooms matter more when the room is packed and you’ve already spent hours getting bounced around by bass. Unlike a camping festival, Wobbleland is a downtown San Jose event, so lodging, parking, rideshare plans and the walk back to your hotel matter more than tents and campsite logistics. The official 2026 afterparties also showed how easily the weekend can spill into the city. Payment plans, deposits and any 2027 weekend-pass bundles will be worth checking when the official ticket page goes live. For now, don’t treat a resale listing as a confirmed 2027 price. Watch the official Front Gate ticket page and Wobbleland’s own site for the sale. The 2026 ticket page said prices included taxes and fees, with layaway fees shown separately when applicable. Get the latest on Wobbleland 2027 tickets here. Avoid unofficial sellers unless you’re comfortable assuming the risk. A cheap-looking pass that doesn’t scan is a particularly bad way to start a weekend built around controlled sonic destruction. Why Wobbleland Feels Like a Bass Festival Built for the Bay Area Wobbleland’s real appeal comes from its focus. It isn’t asking you to choose between 12 different genres or spend the day trekking across a giant festival field. The San Jose Convention Center becomes a concentrated bass bunker, with the city right outside when you need food, a hotel, a rideshare or a place to continue the night. That Bay Area setting also connects Wobbleland to a larger Northern California electronic-music ecosystem. Vital calls it its premiere bass music festival, while Bassrush brings the national bass-music machine and Insomniac supplies the larger event infrastructure. It sits in the same general conversation as other West Coast electronic weekends, but Wobbleland is more specific. If you want a broader festival field, check Spacelab’s HARD Summer guide or the Lost Lands festival guide. Wobbleland is the tighter, louder, more Bay Area-specific option. It’s loud, crowded and physically intense, but when the lineup, production and drop all hit at once, Wobbleland knows how to make two nights feel like the center of the bass universe. For more updates, visit the Spacelab music festival guide. FAQs When is Wobbleland 2027? Wobbleland 2027 is projected for Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21, based on the 2026 festival’s Friday-Saturday schedule. The official 2027 dates haven’t been announced yet. Where will Wobbleland 2027 take place? Wobbleland 2027 is expected to return to the San Jose McEnery Convention Center at 150 West San Carlos Street in San Jose, California. The venue and city are based on the official 2026 event listing. How much are Wobbleland 2027 tickets? 2027 prices haven’t been announced. As a 2026 reference, two-day General Admission started at $95, while the official Front Gate page later listed Saturday GA at $99.99 all-in and Saturday VIP at $139.99 all-in.