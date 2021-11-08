It’s Not The Great Resignation, It’s Divergence

What a lot of people are calling “The Great Resignation,” I’m calling “Divergence.” I like the term Divergence more, because what we’re seeing is not just about people quitting their jobs, but rather what they are choosing to do instead of the jobs that they were working at. The Great Resignation only explains half of this.

A lot of people have decided to become part of the Creator Economy, meaning people that have found ways to make money online using social media, online stores, various forms of coaching and teaching, and more. People are creating their own businesses.

This represents a major shift in how we’re working these days. We’re in an economy where people can be in charge of their own financial creation rather than depending on a paycheck.

This is becoming a stand-in for finding income through other means than an employer.

When it comes down to it, how would you rather make money? For a lot of people they’d rather be in charge of their own daily schedule and do something they like more than doing somebody else’s tasks and other people‘s priorities. And they’d rather spend their time being productive, focusing on things they like.

This idea has been gaining steam since the early 2000s and the pandemic brought an inflection point that sped this transition. I started Spacelab in the early 2000s, seeing what a lot of other people were seeing ⸺ we now had some of the tools to go out and create our own means of making a living.

The idea of doing this has been around for 20 years, what’s been gaining traction in recent years are the tools to do this, like social media, easy to build websites and online stores.

If you’re working for an employer, imagine a day in which you don’t spend a dedicated block of time working at a job, rather you come and go between life and work all day, choosing to optimize your schedule in the way that best suits you.

Have something you need to do or even want to do in the middle of the day? No problem. You can spend 11 AM to 2 PM doing things like exercising, running errands, having lunch with friends, or whatever you choose to fill your time with.

