New Instagram Subscriptions for Creators Add A New Way To Monetize

Creators can now offer Instagram Subscriptions to add to your capability to build a long-term business based on the support of your community. You can offer subscribers access to unique content & incentives on the Instagram platform.

Instagram Subscriptions For Creators

Subscriber Stories

These are specialized stories for subscribers only, giving them access to exclusive content

Subscriber Lives

This enables people who share details of their lives with their followers to provide exclusive content

Subscriber Badges

Subscribers will get a badge next to their comments so you can identify them for responses

Instagram Creators

This is good because it enables you to monetize content without asking your followers to leave the Instagram platform. So far, the idea is that Creators can set their own price levels for different tiers of access.

This is also Instagram’s way of competing with popular platforms like TikTok and and Snapchat, who seem to be leveling up their game.

For the people who’ve spent years creating an Instagram community, there’s a reluctance to leave the platform when they have so many people that follow them on Instagram. For more Creators content, hit the Spacelab Creators section.

🎉 Subscriptions 🎉



Subscriptions allow creators to monetize and become closer to their followers through exclusive experiences:

- Subscriber Lives

- Subscriber Stories

- Subscriber Badges



We hope to add more creators to this test in the coming months. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/SbFhN2QWMX — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 19, 2022

You can strengthen your relationship with your most engaged Instagram fans while also expanding recurring monthly revenue with Instagram Subscriptions. Subcribers will be able to view earlier subscriber only content that you've made, such as Stories stored as Highlights, once they’ve subscribed.

Instagram Paid Subscriptions

Right now, Instagram Subscriptions are limited to ten profiles in order to test it. Some interesting names you can watch to see how the setup their Instagram subscription content are actor and influencer @alanchikinchow; basketball player @sedona._; astrologer @alizakelly; dancer/actress/model @kelseylynncook; digital creator @elliottnorris; Olympic silver medalist @jordanchiles; gymnast and creator @jackjerry; spiritual coach and artist @bunnymichael; XR creator @donalleniii; and digital creator @lonnieiiv.

The subscription model seems to be broadening on other platforms as well, we’ve seen this on YouTube, Twitch, Meta and more. They’re all following the lead of platforms like Patreon and OnlyFans who have lured Creators away from social media platforms in an effort to give Creators a way to make money.

Creators will be able to see estimated earnings from subscribers, new subscribers, total subscribers and cancellations. So far, there are not more analytical capabilities, but there’s an ability for that to change over time. Creators are not able to export subscriber lists.

You might also be interested in the Spacelab Guide for What Is An NFT?

More Spacelab Creators content: It’s Not The Great Resignation, It’s Divergence

