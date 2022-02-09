   
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
SOCIAL MEDIA          
 
     
 
  Instagram Subscriptions for Creators  
     
 

New Instagram Subscriptions for Creators Add A New Way To Monetize

  
     
  Instagram Subscriptions offer creators an opportunity to get paid as an Instagram Creator through a subscription-based approach.
     
 

Creators can now offer Instagram Subscriptions to add to your capability to build a long-term business based on the support of your community. You can offer subscribers access to unique content & incentives on the Instagram platform. 

 


Instagram Subscriptions For Creators

    • These are specialized stories for subscribers only, giving them access to exclusive content

    • This enables people who share details of their lives with their followers to provide exclusive content 

    • Subscribers will get a badge next to their comments so you can identify them for responses

     

LEARN HOW TO GET MORE OUT OF INSTAGRAM >

 

Instagram Creators

This is good because it enables you to monetize content without asking your followers to leave the Instagram platform. So far, the idea is that Creators can set their own price levels for different tiers of access. 


This is also Instagram’s way of competing with popular platforms like TikTok and and Snapchat, who seem to be leveling up their game.


For the people who’ve spent years creating an Instagram community, there’s a reluctance to leave the platform when they have so many people that follow them on Instagram. For more Creators content, hit the Spacelab Creators section.

 

 


You can strengthen your relationship with your most engaged Instagram fans while also expanding recurring monthly revenue with Instagram Subscriptions. Subcribers will be able to view earlier subscriber only content that you've made, such as Stories stored as Highlights, once they’ve subscribed.

 


Instagram Paid Subscriptions 

Right now, Instagram Subscriptions are limited to ten profiles in order to test it. Some interesting names you can watch to see how the setup their Instagram subscription content are  actor and influencer @alanchikinchow; basketball player @sedona._; astrologer @alizakelly; dancer/actress/model @kelseylynncook; digital creator @elliottnorris; Olympic silver medalist @jordanchiles; gymnast and creator @jackjerry; spiritual coach and artist @bunnymichael; XR creator @donalleniii; and digital creator @lonnieiiv.


The subscription model seems to be broadening on other platforms as well, we’ve seen this on YouTube, Twitch, Meta and more. They’re all following the lead of platforms like Patreon and OnlyFans who have lured Creators away from social media platforms in an effort to give Creators a way to make money.


Creators will be able to see estimated earnings from subscribers, new subscribers, total subscribers and cancellations. So far, there are not more analytical capabilities, but there’s an ability for that to change over time. Creators are not able to export subscriber lists.


You might also be interested in the Spacelab Guide for What Is An NFT?


More Spacelab Creators content: It’s Not The Great Resignation, It’s Divergence

  
     
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

  
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2021! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2021. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 

 