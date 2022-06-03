  Hulu Is Live Streaming Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits This Year  

The live streams for Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits will be done this year by Hulu. All three festivals are run by C3 Presents, a massive entertainment company. What you’ll see as a Hulu subscriber is select performances live streamed at no additional cost, it’s just part of the subscription package. Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits will feature two live stream channels on the platform, with performances, special footage and a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on for Friday through Sunday of each festival. BUT, both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza will have a Thursday live stream that will include one channel. Austin City Limits doesn’t have Thursday shows. There’s no word on whether these events will also be streamed on other platforms, like YouTube. Each these festivals have traditionally live streamed their events on YouTube. It’s possible that multiple outlets might have streams, but in the days of exclusive platforms for live events Hulu might be the only platform. This is pure speculation, but it’s possible that Hulu could offer a sort of “weekend pass” for the platform, where you could buy a ticket to the live stream. This idea gained momentum in the pandemic and is something to look out for as time goes on. BONNAROO LIVE STREAM PREVIEW: Bonnaroo 2022 has multiple stages with a lineup of indie rock, electronic music, alternative, hip hop, americana, bluegrass, folk & reggae, among other musical styles! It's produced by Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment and is held at Great Stage Park on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee. Gryffyn, J. Cole, Tool, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Illenium, Flume, Machine Gun Kelley, 21 Savage, Roddy Rich, Clozee, Robert Plant & Alisson Krauss, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sidepiece, Disclosure, $uicideBoy$, Rezz, Lane8, Role Model, Porter Robinson, CHVRCHES, Puscifer, and more top the Bonnaroo lineup. Find out more in the Spacelab Bonnaroo Festival Guide. LOLLAPALOOZA LIVE STREAM PREVIEW: Lollapalooza 2022 happens all weekend long in Chicago, and here's the story for the next event: one show over four days, with lots of after-show events happening. Metallica, Due Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day headline. Doja Cat, Rezz, Kaskade, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Zhu, and Royal Blood also top the Lollapalooza lineup. Find out more in the Spacelab Lollapalooza Festival Guide. AUSTIN CITY LIMITS LIVE STREAM PREVIEW: ACL Fest 2022 is a major music festival in Austin, TX. It has a lineup of indie music, country, folk, rock and electronic music! It happens in Zilker Park, and you'll find a diverse lineup on 8 stages with more than 125 performances over two weekends. The ACL Fest lineup has Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Phoenix, Diplo, Lil Durke, Nathaniel Rateliff, Billy Strings, James Blake, The War On Drugs, Spoon, Big Gigantic, Sofi Tukker, Japanese Breakfast and more. Find out more in the Spacelab ACL Fest Guide. “The demand for live music is at an all-time high and the live experience has never been more connected to digital. By expanding our partnership with Hulu, even more fans will be able to tune into each of these incredible festival experiences in real-time and enjoy live performances from their favorite artists with the fans on-site,” said Charlie Walker, Partner, C3 Presents.