Bing And ChatGPT Are Killing It Right Now, Google Bard Is Late To the AI Game

Microsoft released new versions of Bing search engine and Edge Browser today, powered by ChatGPT from OpenAI. It’s leading Google and their Bard competitor.

The new Bing will run on an OpenAI language model that’s more advanced than the one currently being used by ChatGPT.

Bing is revamping its search engine and Edge web browser with artificial intelligence. This is Bing’s biggest efforts yet to lead a new wave of technology and reshape how people gather information.

2023 is already off to a wild start with lots of new AI tools. artificial intelligence is going to be the biggest thing this year in technology, that's already apparent.

ChatGPT was trained using lots of written text using deep learning algorithms and a massive amount of text-based training data.

ChatGPT is like having a super-intelligent AI robot friend who can have conversations with you via text.

ChatGPT, Bing, Google's Bard are just the first of huge releases that we'll see this year.

“This technology is going to reshape pretty much every software category. It’s “high time” innovation was restored to internet search, said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at an event Tuesday at the company’s Redmond, Washington.

ChatGPT is everywhere right now. It’s a computer program that can understand and generate human-like language based on an advanced language model developed by OpenAI.



It's like having a super-intelligent AI robot friend who can have conversations with you via text.

So now, we have the first shot at combining a chat-based GPT live and in the wild on the Internet. Google will be soon to follow with its newly announced Bard, which will do the same thing.

But Microsoft and Bing got there first with ChatGPT.

So it can answer questions, generate text, write code, make tables, create SEO strategies, translate between different languages and more. Think of it as a tool that makes talking to computers and getting answers easier and more natural.

Is ChatGPT free?



So far, yes, ChatGPT is free. It seems like it will be free for the foreseeable future, but it’s possible that there might a subscription service or paid service sometime in the future for general use.

There’s a new subscription plan called ChatGPT Plus, which costs $20/month. With it, you get faster response times, access to ChatGPT at peak times and early access to new features and improvements.

How can i get a ChatGPT extension for Chrome?



You can get any ChatGPT extension the Google Chrome Store.