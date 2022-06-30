     
 
Day N Vegas 2022
Start Date: September 2
End Date: September 4
LAs Vegas, Nevada, USA
 
 
Day N Vegas is a rap / hip hop / r&b music festival located at Las Vegas Festival Grounds with a lineup of well established as well as up and coming acts. There’s plenty of tickets since it can handle up to 85,000 people.

 

Day N Vegas tickets are on sale. They’re available in General Admission and VIP tickets for the weekend or single days. Hit the Day N Vegas 2022 tickets section below for details on prices and access to tickets. Check back for updates.

 

The Day N Vegas 2022 dates are September 2 -4. This has been confirmed on the Day N Vegas website.

 

The Day N Vegas lineup has Sza, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Playboi Parti, 21 Savage, Baby Keep, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, Trippie Red, Joji, Pusha T, Borja Smith, Don Oliver, Blxst, Vince Staples and more. Hit the Day N Vegas 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

Day N Vegas is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Coachella, Hangout Fest, Portola Music Fest and Cruel World.

 

The Day N Vegas lineup for 2022! Sza, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Playboi Parti, 21 Savage, Baby Keep, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, Trippie Red, Joji, Pusha T, Borja Smith, Don Oliver, Blxst, Vince Staples and more. Check back for updates.

 

