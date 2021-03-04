Forecastle Festival 2021 features a lineup of indie rock and alternative music mixed with environmental activism and outdoor recreation for a weekend in the sun you'll never forget!

Forecastle Festival 2021 will be postponed until 2022, but adds some good news that the festival will then happen at new dates over Memorial Day weekend. This has been confirmed on the Forecastle Festival website.

Forecastle Festival 2021 tickets are not on sale yet. Passes are usually available in General Admission, Yacht Club and VIP tickets as weekend passes. Hit the ticket section below for details on Forecastle Festival tickets.

The expected Forecastle Festival 2021 dates were July 16 - 18.

Festival Organizer AC Entertainment brings local music alongside national & international acts to create a great all-around experience.

The last Forecastle Festival lineup would have had Jack Johnson, Cage The Elephant, The 1975, Tash Sultana, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Brockhampton, Umphrey's McGee, Jack Harlow, Gryffin and more if the festival had happened. There's no word yet on whether any of these will return for the 2021 event.

Forecastle festival is created by by AC Entertainment, who bring us festivals like Bonnaroo and Railbird Festival.

The Forecastle Festival 2021 lineup and Forecastle Festival 2021 tickets are below!

