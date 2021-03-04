Forecastle Festival 2021 features a lineup of indie rock and alternative music mixed with environmental activism and outdoor recreation for a weekend in the sun you'll never forget!
Forecastle Festival 2021 will be postponed until 2022, but adds some good news that the festival will then happen at new dates over Memorial Day weekend. This has been confirmed on the Forecastle Festival website.
Festival Organizer AC Entertainment brings local music alongside national & international acts to create a great all-around experience.
The last Forecastle Festival lineup would have had Jack Johnson, Cage The Elephant, The 1975, Tash Sultana, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Brockhampton, Umphrey's McGee, Jack Harlow, Gryffin and more if the festival had happened. There's no word yet on whether any of these will return for the 2021 event.
The Forecastle Festival lineup for 2021 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!
