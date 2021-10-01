Bonnaroo 2021 dates have changed! It's being moved to a late summer jam with the dates June Sept. 2 - 5. This has been confirmed on the Bonnaroo website. Imagine 150+ musicians and the whole Bonnaroo community coming to together in the late summer sun!
Bonnaroo 2021 has multiple stages with a lineup of indie rock, electronic music, alternative, hip hop, americana, bluegrass, folk & reggae, among other musical styles! Check out great stages like The Grind, The Grove, The Arch, The Tower, and The Fountain! Bonnaroo
Bonnaroo 2021 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.
Bonnaroo 2021 tickets are are not on sale yet. General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum options are usually available. Hit the Bonnaroo tickets section for details and prices.
learn more about the Bonnaroo experience including music & entertainment, camping & plazas, activities at the festival, 'Next Level Eats' and more.
Bonnaroo lineup would have had Tool, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Miley Cyrus, Flume, Lana Del Rey, Bassnectar, Oysterhead, Vampire Weekend and more if the event had happened.
Bonnaroo is created by by AC Entertainment, who bring us festivals like
Forecastle Festival and the Railbird Festival.
Bonnaroo 2021 tickets
Bonnaroo tickets are not on sale yet. General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum options are usually available.
Hit the buttons below for more details on prices & access to tickets.
Bonnaroo 2021 dates have changed to Sept. 2 - 5
The NEW Bonnaroo 2021 dates are Sept. 2 - 5
The Bonnaroo dates have changed to Sept. 2 - 5, 2021, so this might have an impact on the updated lineup.
