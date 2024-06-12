     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2023 STORE  
Instagram Facebook Twitter
 
 
 
 

 

   
First Weekend: April 12 - 14
Second Weekend: April 19 - 21
Indio, California, USA
 
 

Coachella 2024 has emerged to be the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S. with a lineup of Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Indie & Electronic Music, with an exquisite sense of curation. Coachella has grown to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year. Tickets go fast.

 

The CONFIRMED Coachella 2024 dates are April 12 - 14 and April 19 - 21.

 

Coachella is located at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley. The festival is produced by Goldenvoice.

 

The 2024 Coachella advance ticket sale starts Friday, June 16 at 11:00 AM PST.

 

Coachella 2024 tickets come in a variety of options. Hit the Coachella tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

COACHELLA TICKETS
 

COACHELLA TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

The Coachella lineup hasn't been announced yet. Burial is the newest Coachella lineup rumor prediction to be added to the list. Hit the Coachella 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will perform. Check back for updates.

 

Watch the Coachella live stream! The livestream is happening across six different channels. Look for the live stream schedule to be announced shortly before Coachella happens.

 

 

 

 

The previous Coachella lineup had Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, Burns Boy, Eric Pydz HOLO, Kali Chis, Chemical Brothers, boygenius, Porter Robinson, Kaytranada, $uicideboy$, Fisher, Blondie, The Kid LAROI, Fisher, Becky G, Charli XCX, Chris Lake, Underworld, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, testpilot, Sofi Tukker and more.

 

There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).

 

Check out Coachella camping options for car camping, tent camping or camping in style.

 

Coachella is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Hangout Fest, Portola Music Fest and Cruel World.

 

The Coachella 2024 lineup and Coachella 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Coachella tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

The 2024 Coachella advance ticket sale starts Friday, June 16 at 11:00 AM PST.

 

 

COACHELLA TICKETS

Hit the buttons below for prices and access to tickets:

 

COACHELLA TICKETS
 

COACHELLA TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

 

Where is Coachella 2024 held?

Coachella is located at the Empire Polo Club in the city of Indio. It’s part of the Coachella Valley, a couple of hours drive east of L.A. in Riverside County.

 

 

 

When is Coachella?

The anticipated  Coachella 2024 dates are the weekends of April 12 - 14 and April 19 - 21. Check back for updates an when the official dates are confirmed. Localchella happens on all of the days in between this weekends.

 

 

 

CoACHELLA 2024 Media

 

 

Coachella 2024 will have this kind of vibe

 

 

 

Coachella - Underworld

 

 

 

Coachella - BLACKPINK

 

 

 

Coachella - testpilot

 

 

 

Coachella - Björk - Hyperballad

 

 

 

Coachella - Bad Bunny - Safaera

 

 

 

Coachella - Becky G - Arranca

 

 

 

Coachella - Eric Prydz presents HOLO - Opus

 

 

 

Coachella 2024 will be like this

 

 

 

 

COACHELLA Live Stream 2024

 

The Coachella live stream is happening across six different stages, each with its own live stream.

 

Head over to the Spacelab Coachella live stream page to catch live streams from all of the stages from the weekend, live sets, interviews and more.

 

 

Coachella Live Stream

 

Watch all of the stages & their live streams at the Spacelab Coachella livestream page.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coachella SCHEDULE 2024

 

The Coachella schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coachella 2024 Lineup

 

The Coachella lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

COACHELLA TICKETS 2024

 

The 2024 Coachella advance ticket sale starts Friday, June 16 at 11:00 AM PST.

 

Coachella tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the buttons below for prices and access to tickets:

 

COACHELLA TICKETS
 

COACHELLA TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coachella 2024 Lineup Rumors

 

Check back for updates and predictions on the best Coachella lineup rumors.

 

Taylor Swift

Rihanna

Dua Lipa

Skrillex

Miley Cyrus

Doja Cat

Beck

Kaskade

Justin Bieber

The White Stripes

Cardi B

Burial

 

 

 

Coachella lineup 2024

 

Coachella Lineup

 

The previous Coachella lineup had Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, Burns Boy, Eric Pydz HOLO, Kali Chis, Chemical Brothers, boygenius, Porter Robinson, Kaytranada, $uicideboy$, Fisher, Blondie, The Kid LAROI, Fisher, Becky G, Charli XCX, Chris Lake, Underworld, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, testpilot, SOFFI TUKKER and more.

 

 

Coachella 2024 lineup

 

Coachella lineup for the Yuma Tent

 

 

Coachella lineup 2024

 

Coachella lineup for Do LaB

 

 

Coachella lineup 2024

 

Coachella lineup for Heineken House weekend one

 

 

Coachella lineup 2024

 

Coachella lineup for Heineken House weekend 2

 

 

Coachella lineup 2024

 

The Coachella 2024 sideshows lineup, a.k.a. Localchella.

 

 

 

Coachella lineup 2024

 

The Coachella lineup before that had Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, Lil Baby, Flume, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan The Stallion, Joji, Louis The Child, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Jamie XX, Run The Jewels, Fatboy Slim and more.

 

 

Coachella DAY PARTIES AND AFTER PARTIES

 

Information on Coachella day parties and after parties will be listed here when they're announced.

   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
   
 

 

  
 
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2023. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2023       SEARCH
         
         
 
     
 
     