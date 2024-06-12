Coachella 2024 has emerged to be the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S. with a lineup of Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Indie & Electronic Music, with an exquisite sense of curation. Coachella has grown to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year. Tickets go fast.

The CONFIRMED Coachella 2024 dates are April 12 - 14 and April 19 - 21.

Coachella is located at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley. The festival is produced by Goldenvoice.

The 2024 Coachella advance ticket sale starts Friday, June 16 at 11:00 AM PST.

Coachella 2024 tickets come in a variety of options. Hit the Coachella tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The Coachella lineup hasn't been announced yet. Burial is the newest Coachella lineup rumor prediction to be added to the list. Hit the Coachella 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will perform. Check back for updates.

Watch the Coachella live stream! The livestream is happening across six different channels. Look for the live stream schedule to be announced shortly before Coachella happens.

The previous Coachella lineup had Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, Burns Boy, Eric Pydz HOLO, Kali Chis, Chemical Brothers, boygenius, Porter Robinson, Kaytranada, $uicideboy$, Fisher, Blondie, The Kid LAROI, Fisher, Becky G, Charli XCX, Chris Lake, Underworld, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, testpilot, Sofi Tukker and more.

There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).

Check out Coachella camping options for car camping, tent camping or camping in style.

Coachella is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Hangout Fest, Portola Music Fest and Cruel World.

The Coachella 2024 lineup and Coachella 2024 tickets are below!

Coachella 2024 will have this kind of vibe

Coachella - Underworld

Coachella - BLACKPINK

Coachella - testpilot

Coachella - Björk - Hyperballad

Coachella - Bad Bunny - Safaera

Coachella - Becky G - Arranca

Coachella - Eric Prydz presents HOLO - Opus

Coachella 2024 will be like this

