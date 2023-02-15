Lollapalooza 2023 happens all weekend long in Chicago, and here's the story for the next event: one show over four days, with lots of after-show events happening.

The Lollapalooza 2023 dates are August 3 - 6.

This is your ultimate guide to find out what Lollapalooza is, when it's happening, where it's taking place, and what type of things happen at the festival.

Lollapalooza tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the the Lollapalooza 2023 tickets section farther below for details on ticket price and more.

Also check out Lollapalooza Berlin and Lollapalooza India for more of the Lollapalooza experience.

The Lollapalooza 2023 lineup is farther below!



HERE ARE 5 THINGS TO ADD TO YOUR LOLLAPALOOZA BUCKET LIST:

Plan your schedule: Check out the lineup and decide which acts you absolutely can't miss. There are nine stages and over 170 acts, so you’ll probably spend most of your time at a few of the bigger ones. Some of your favorite acts will overlap forcing you to make a choice -- but that’s a good problem to have.



Hit the Lollapalooza Aftershows! This is your chance to catch smaller, more up-close performances from performers at Chicago nightclubs. And party through the night.



Foodie heaven: Lollapalooza Chow Town has a ton of food options from local vendors. Get your grub on and try something new, you never know what you’ll discover.



If you’re a parent who wants to bring your kids, hit Kidzapalooza for a Lolla experience for kids & parents.



Immerse yourself: Don't just focus on the music, explore the art installations and interactive experiences. Lollapalooza is a total sensory overload, so take it all in!



Where is Lollapalooza 2023 Located?



Lollapalooza is located in Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. This is near downtown Chicago and Lake Michigan.

How to get Lollapalooza 2023 Tickets



You can get Lollaplooza tickets through Frontgate tickets, their approved ticket platform.

What Are The Lollapalooza 2023 Dates?



The official Lollapalooza 2023 dates are August 3 - 6.

When is the Lollapalooza Lineup Release Date?



The Lollapalooza lineup is usually released in March.

Check out the Spacelab Lollapalooza 2023 Guide in our Music Festival Guide.