Miami Beach Pop Festival 2019

The Miami Beach Pop Festival has been cancelled, as reported by Billboard. They said that it “was halted due to 'unforeseen circumstances' after organizers learned 'the continuation of the original plan is no longer viable.'”

It apppears that Miami Beach Pop will continue though, although a new date that is yet to be determined. The lineup may change, and ticket holders will recieve a refund.

The original Miami Beach Pop Festival lineup included Chance The Rapper, Jack Johnson, Daddy Yankee and Kygo as headliners. The Raconteurs, Juanes, Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers, The Roots & Nile Rodgers and Chic also topped the list.

Miami Beach Pop Festival is a new event that looks promising for this year. They're promising "three days of live music, art, and cuisine to experience the diverse, vibrant culture of Miami Beach." And who doesn't LOVE being on a warm beach in Miami in November?!

The original 2019 Miami Beach Pop Festival dates were November 8 - 10 at the beachfront Lummus Park.

It will be influenced by South Beach culture and vibes like fashion models, cultural figures, Art Deco architecture and Latin and Carribean influenced cuisine. They're expecting a crowd of about 35,000 people.

The event organizers are Steve Sybesma (Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival), Paul Peck (Okeechobee, Outside Lands, Bonnaroo), Bruce Orosz (ACT Productions and Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau), and Don Lockerbie (the Parker Company), all festival heavyweights of their own in terms of experience, so we can expect big things for the festival.

