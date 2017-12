Moogfest honors Bob Moog, the creator of the Moog synthesizer, so there’s lots of Moog use at the festival. The entire Moogfest thing centers around artists that create “unique and groundbreaking musical experiences that embody the essence of Bob Moog’s visionary and creative spirit.” The confirmed Moogfest 2018 dates are May 17 - 20. The initial Moogfest 2018 lineup is out and Moogfest tickets are below!

Make Moogfest 2018 amazing

Moogfest 2018 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Moogfest updates for 2018! JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >

Moogfest 2018 Photos

An initial Moogfest lineup is out featuring transgender artists SEE LINEUP > Moogfest 2018 performances will be this mindblowing The 2018 Moogfest dates have been confirmed Moogfest 2018 will be a great place to check out new music Moogfest 2018 will visuals will be a great addition to experimental music Here's how to buy Moogfest 2018 tickets