The expected Movement Music Festival 2024 dates are May 27 - 29, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.
Movement is located in Hart Plaza, Detroit. It's produced by Paxahau, an event production and promotion company based in Detroit, Michigan. With deep roots in the city's electronic music scene, Paxahau has played a pivotal role in shaping and promoting Detroit as a global hub for electronic music.
Detroit is considered the birthplace of techno for a few reasons, which make Movement Music Festival an ideal event to capture the spirit of techno in.
First, Detroit was a major center of the automotive industry, and the city's industrial landscape and mechanical sounds are often cited as an influence on the development of techno music.
Second, the early techno scene in Detroit was heavily influenced by European electronic dance music, which was brought to the city by DJs and producers who were exposed to it while traveling abroad.
Finally, Detroit was home to several influential techno artists and record labels, including Juan Atkins, Kevin Saunderson, and Derrick May, who are often considered the "godfathers" of techno.
The previous Movement Music Festival lineup included Skrillex, Bonobo (Dj Set), Cybotron, Three 6 Mafia, Adam Port, Zeds Dead (Altered States), Fisher, Special Request, Spfdj, Kash Doll, Multiples (Surgeon & Speedy J) Hardware (Live) and more
The Movement Music Festival lineup before that had Adam Beyer, Ellen Alien, Jon Hopkins, Anfisa Letyago, Richie Hawtin, Carl Craig, LTJ Bukem, Derrick Craig and more.