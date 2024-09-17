Music Midtown 2024 is a music festival with a lineup of indie rock, hip hop and more set in a two-day festival at Piedmont Park in downtown Atlanta. It's a multi-stage event with a great lineup and a perfect weekend for a music festival in the sun in September.

The expected Music Midtown 2024 dates are Sept. 13 - 15, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

Music Midtown 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Music Midtown tickets section below for details on tickets and prices.

The Music Midtown lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Music Midtown 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

With high quality experience on many different stages, great food and great moments in the summer sun, you can experience one of Atlanta's best music festivals. Usually, it happens in Piedmont Park.

The previous Music Midtown lineup had P!nk, Guns N' Roses, Billie Eilish, Flume, Lil Baby, The 1975, Pitbull, J.I.D, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Niall Horan, Yung Gravy, and more.

The Music Midtown schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.