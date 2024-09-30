     
Ohana Festival 2024
Start Date: Sept 27
End Date: Sept 29
Dana Point, California, USA
 
 

Ohana Festival 2024 is organized by Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder and surfer Kelly Slater. The Ohana Festival lineup is mostly Indie Rock and Alternative Music festival, with a little Indie Pop thrown in.

 

The expected Ohana Festival 2024 dates are September 27 - 29, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

It located at Doheny State Beach in the city of Dana Point, California. It's one of California's most popular state beaches.

 

Ohana Festival tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Ohana Festival 2024 tickets section farther below for details on prices and access to tickets.

 

The Ohana Festival 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Ohana Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

Cheack out craft beer, wine, signature cocktails and artisan food. It's already happened four times as an event, meaning this time will be the fifth anniversary! Money from the festival is donated to develop, preserve and enhance parks via the San Onofre Parks Foundation.

 

The last Ohana Festival lineup had The Killers, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, Hair, The Chicks, Pretenders, Father John Misty, The War On Drugs, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more

 

The Ohana Festival 2024 lineup and 2024 Ohana Festival tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Ohana Festival tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the buttons for more details on tickets:

 

 

OHANA FESTIVAL 2024 MEDIA

The Ohana Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

 

 

Ohana Festival 2024 official playlist

 

 

Ohana Festival aftermovie

 

 

 

Ohana Festival day one

 

 

 

Ohana Festival day two

 

 

Ohana Festival 2024 will have good crowds and set times

 

 

Check the staus of the Ohana Festival 2024 lineup SEE LINEUP>

 

 

Ohana Festival 2024 features great names in the lineup like Red Hot Chili Peppers

 

 

 

Check the status of the Ohana Festival 2024 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

Ohana Festival 2024 is a chance for you to get your festfam together

 

 

The 2024 Ohana Festival can be your funnest festival weekend of the year

 

 

 

Ohana Festival 2024 will be set on a beautiful backdrop

 

 

 

Ohana Festival usually happens at Doheny State Beach along with craft beer, wine, signature cocktails and artisan food

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OHANA FESTIVAL SCHEDULE 2024

 

The Ohana Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OHANA FESTIVAL LINEUP 2024

 

The Ohana Festival lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced

 

OHANA FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

Hit the buttons for more details on tickets:

 

 

The previous Ohana Fest lineup for 2024 had The Killers, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, Hair, The Chicks, Pretenders, Father John Misty, The War On Drugs, Deaf Charlie ft. Jeff Ament & John Wicks and more.

 

 

The Ohana Festival Storytellers lineup

 

 

The Ohana Festival food vendors lineup

 

 

 

The Ohana Festival lineup before that had Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, P!nk, Khruangbin, Billy Strings, St Vincent, Brittany Howard, Manchester Orchestra and Dermot Kennedy all top the list of performers.

 

 

 

The Ohana Festival lineup before that had Kings of Leon, Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam, My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Pretenders, Brandi Carlile, Spoon, Cold War Kids, The Frams, Yola, Sharon Van Etten, Mac De Marco, Black Pumas Gang of Youths, Broken Social Scene and more.
   
 
