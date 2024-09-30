Ohana Festival 2024 is organized by Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder and surfer Kelly Slater. The Ohana Festival lineup is mostly Indie Rock and Alternative Music festival, with a little Indie Pop thrown in.

The expected Ohana Festival 2024 dates are September 27 - 29, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

It located at Doheny State Beach in the city of Dana Point, California. It's one of California's most popular state beaches.

Ohana Festival tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Ohana Festival 2024 tickets section farther below for details on prices and access to tickets.

The Ohana Festival 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Ohana Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

Cheack out craft beer, wine, signature cocktails and artisan food. It's already happened four times as an event, meaning this time will be the fifth anniversary! Money from the festival is donated to develop, preserve and enhance parks via the San Onofre Parks Foundation.

The last Ohana Festival lineup had The Killers, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, Hair, The Chicks, Pretenders, Father John Misty, The War On Drugs, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more

The Ohana Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced