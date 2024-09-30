Ohana Festival 2024 is organized by Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder and surfer Kelly Slater. The Ohana Festival lineup is mostly Indie Rock and Alternative Music festival, with a little Indie Pop thrown in.
The expected Ohana Festival 2024 dates are September 27 - 29, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
It located at Doheny State Beach in the city of Dana Point, California. It's one of California's most popular state beaches.
Cheack out craft beer, wine, signature cocktails and artisan food. It's already happened four times as an event, meaning this time will be the fifth anniversary! Money from the festival is donated to develop, preserve and enhance parks via the San Onofre Parks Foundation.
The last Ohana Festival lineup had The Killers, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, Hair, The Chicks, Pretenders, Father John Misty, The War On Drugs, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more
The previous Ohana Fest lineup for 2024 had The Killers, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, Hair, The Chicks, Pretenders, Father John Misty, The War On Drugs, Deaf Charlie ft. Jeff Ament & John Wicks and more.
The Ohana Festival Storytellers lineup
The Ohana Festival food vendors lineup
The Ohana Festival lineup before that had Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, P!nk, Khruangbin, Billy Strings, St Vincent, Brittany Howard, Manchester Orchestra and Dermot Kennedy all top the list of performers.
The Ohana Festival lineup before that had Kings of Leon, Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam, My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Pretenders, Brandi Carlile, Spoon, Cold War Kids, The Frams, Yola, Sharon Van Etten, Mac De Marco, Black Pumas Gang of Youths, Broken Social Scene and more.