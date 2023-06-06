Primavera Sound Madrid 2023 has different stages featuring up and coming independent acts alongside more established bands, for a couple of days in the sun you'll never forget! Check out a full lineup of indie rock, indie pop, hip hop, alternative music and EDM!
Primavera Sound is happening this weekend in Madrid! Check back for updates.
The Primavera Sound Madrid 2023 dates are June 8 - 11. It's located in La Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Rey, an open-air venue with space for 96,000 people and a stage of 900 square meters.
The Primavera Sound Madrid lineup has Blur, Halsey, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Rosalía, Calvin Harris, Pet Shop Boys, Darkside, Le Tigre, Four Tea, Skrillex, FKA Twigs, St Vincent, Charlotte DeWitte, The Mars Volta and more. Hit the Primavera Sound Madrid 2023 lineupsection farther below for a complete list of who's performing.
New Order has just been announced as a headliner, joining headliners Depeche Mode, Blur, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalía.
Primavera Sound will be what it does best: a major international music festival on the weekends and an urban festival with the Primavera a la Ciutat program for the rest of the week. That means major music festival on the weekend at Parc del Fòrum, and shows in local clubs too.
