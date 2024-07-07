 
Ultra Music Festival Europe 2024
Start Date: July 5
End Date: July 7
Split, Croatia, Europe
 

Ultra Europe 2024 is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival Europe in Split for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year.

 

The expected Ultra Europe 2024 dates are July 5 - 7, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

Ultra Music Festival Europe 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Ultra Music Festival Europe tickets section farther below for details and access to passes.

 

Ultra Europe 2024 will be three days of music, beach parties and sun! It's location is Split, Croatia.

 

The Ultra Europe lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Ultra Europe 2024 lineup section farther below for details, rumors and announcements. Check back for updates.

 

Experience the magic of Croatia as Ultra Music Festival Europe takes over Park Mladeži. It's a a football stadium, but Ultra Europe also ventures out into the bay as it sits on the edge of the Adriatic Sea.

 

It happens on the Adriatic coast for the big part of the festival and Hvar Island for the Ultra Beach party. There are four amazing destinations: Split, Brac, Hvar and Vis.

 

The Ultra Europe live stream happens every year, check out the Live Stream section farther below for details.

 

Better yet, head over to the Spacelab Ultra Music Festival live stream page to catch all of the live streams from this weekend, live sets from the previous festival and more. Then come back for live sets, archived for you to experience.

 

The last Ultra Europe lineup had Alesso, Axwell, Dj Snake, Gryffin, Oliver Heldens, Steve Aoki, Tchami, Zedd, Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox (Hybrid Live), Charlotte De Witte, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, and Timmy Trumpet.

 

 

 

 

The 2024 Ultra Europe lineup and 2024 Ultra Europe tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Ultra Europe 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Check back for updates and access to passes.

 

 

Get Ultra Music Festival Europe Tickets

 

Hit the buttons below for details on prices and access to Ultra Europe tickets:

 

Ultra Music Festival Europe 2024 Live Stream

 

 

Come back here to watch the Ultra Europe livestream

 

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival Europe 2024 Media

 

 

 

Ultra Europe 2024 will feature RESISTANCE

 

 

Ultra Music Festival Europe 2024 Schedule

 

The Ultra Europe schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ultra Europe 2024 Lineup

 

 

The Ultra Europe lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

The previous Ultra Europe lineup had Alesso, Axwell, Dj Snake, Gryffin, Oliver Heldens, Steve Aoki, Tchami, Zedd, Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox (Hybrid Live), Charlotte De Witte, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Timmy Trumpet and more.

 

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival Europe Tickets

 

Hit the buttons below for details on prices and access to Ultra Europe tickets:

 

Ultra Europe 2024 Lineup RUMORS

 

Check back for updates and predictions on the best Ultra Europe lineup rumors.

 

 

 

 


Ultra Europe Lineup

 

The previous Ultra Europe lineup had Armin van Buuren, Amelie Lens, DJ Snake, HARDWELL, Anna, Richie Hawtin, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Martin Garrix, Adam Beyer and more.

 

 

Get Ultra Music Festival Europe Tickets

 

Get General Admission and VIP tickets, also payment plans are available. You can also get a Passport Pack. Beachville camping and Boat Party packages are also available.

 

Hit the buttons below for details on prices and access to Ultra Europe tickets.

 

Ultra Europe 2024 lineup by stage

 

The Ultra Music Festival Europe 2024 lineup breakout for different stages.

   
 
