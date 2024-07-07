Ultra Music Festival Europe 2024

Ultra Europe 2024 is a tropical hook up of
electronic musicians and minds with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival Europe in Split for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year.
The expected Ultra Europe 2024 dates are July 5 - 7, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
Experience the magic of Croatia as Ultra Music Festival Europe takes over Park Mladeži. It's a a football stadium, but Ultra Europe also ventures out into the bay as it sits on the edge of the Adriatic Sea.
It happens on the Adriatic coast for the big part of the festival and Hvar Island for the Ultra Beach party. There are four amazing destinations: Split, Brac, Hvar and Vis.
Better yet, head over to the Spacelab Ultra Music Festival live stream page to catch all of the live streams from this weekend, live sets from the previous festival and more. Then come back for live sets, archived for you to experience.
The last Ultra Europe lineup had Alesso, Axwell, Dj Snake, Gryffin, Oliver Heldens, Steve Aoki, Tchami, Zedd, Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox (Hybrid Live), Charlotte De Witte, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, and Timmy Trumpet.
The Ultra Europe lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.
Ultra Music Festival Europe Tickets
