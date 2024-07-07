Ultra Europe 2024 is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival Europe in Split for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year.

The expected Ultra Europe 2024 dates are July 5 - 7, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

Ultra Music Festival Europe 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Ultra Music Festival Europe tickets section farther below for details and access to passes.

Ultra Europe 2024 will be three days of music, beach parties and sun! It's location is Split, Croatia.

The Ultra Europe lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Ultra Europe 2024 lineup section farther below for details, rumors and announcements. Check back for updates.

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Ultra Europe.

Experience the magic of Croatia as Ultra Music Festival Europe takes over Park Mladeži. It's a a football stadium, but Ultra Europe also ventures out into the bay as it sits on the edge of the Adriatic Sea.

It happens on the Adriatic coast for the big part of the festival and Hvar Island for the Ultra Beach party. There are four amazing destinations: Split, Brac, Hvar and Vis.

The Ultra Europe live stream happens every year, check out the Live Stream section farther below for details.

Better yet, head over to the Spacelab Ultra Music Festival live stream page to catch all of the live streams from this weekend, live sets from the previous festival and more. Then come back for live sets, archived for you to experience.

The last Ultra Europe lineup had Alesso, Axwell, Dj Snake, Gryffin, Oliver Heldens, Steve Aoki, Tchami, Zedd, Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox (Hybrid Live), Charlotte De Witte, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, and Timmy Trumpet.

See the Ultra Europe Guide for what to bring and what to leave at home.

Come back here during the festival weekend to watch the Ultra Europe live strea

Also check out Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Ultra Japan and Ultra Australia to see what other Ultra events are like worldwide.

The 2024 Ultra Europe lineup and 2024 Ultra Europe tickets are below!

Come back here to watch the Ultra Europe livestream