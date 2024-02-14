  Apple Keyframer For Creators - The New AI Animation Tool That Uses Words To Create  

Apple has just released its Keyframer tool to create animations via a text prompt describing the desired animation. Apple Keyframer is a design tool for animating static images (SVGs).

This means Keyframer can process and refine animations through the combination of prompting and direct editing of generated output.

This is right after Apple released its MGIE model,which stands for MLLM-Guided Image Editing. It enables image manipulation including cropping, resizing, flipping, and applying filters via text prompts.

How Apple Keyframer Works





Apple Keyframer is a new AI-powered animation tool. This innovative AI tool allows anyone to create animations simply by providing a static image (SVG) and a text prompt describing the desired animation.

Early reactions to Keyframer are positive. Many praise its potential to democratize animation creation and empower non-professionals to bring their ideas to life. Others highlight its ability to streamline the animation design process for professionals.

Apple Keyframer leverages large language models (LLMs), similar to the tool recently announced by Apple called MGIE for image editing. Users can iteratively refine their animations through sequential text prompts, rather than having to specify everything upfront. This makes animation creation more accessible and intuitive.

Keyframer also allows for direct editing of the generated code. This gives users even more flexibility and control over their animations. For example, they can fine-tune timing, add details, or experiment with different design variations.

It's important to note that Keyframer is still in the research and development stage. It is not yet publicly available, and further updates or advancements might be announced in the future.

Apple released a research paper on Keyframer, you can view it here. Apple Keframer is likely to be included in the release of iOS 18, although a release date has yet to be announced.