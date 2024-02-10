   
 
Apple TV, Music, Devices Apps Are Coming To Windows, Ditching iTunes

  
     
  By Spacelab  
Apple is introducing its Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple Devices applications to the Windows platform, moving beyond their initial preview release last year. After collaborating with Microsoft, Apple has upgraded these applications to full releases.

 

These applications, along with a revamped iCloud for Windows app, aim to reduce Windows users' dependency on iTunes, as reported by MacRumors. For those of you using Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple Devices, iTunes becomes unnecessary except for accessing podcasts and audiobooks on Windows.

 

Apple TV

The Apple TV application allows Windows you to enjoy movies and TV shows from your iTunes library and subscription-based streaming content.

 

Apple Music

The Apple Music app offers access to the iTunes music library, including song and album purchases.

 

Apple Devices

Additionally, the Apple Devices app facilitates the backup and restoration of your iPhone and iPad, as well as synchronizing content with these devices.

 

Microft Welcomes The Move

Microsoft has supported Apple in developing these apps and has expressed enthusiasm for their launch this week. Furthermore, Microsoft has integrated iCloud Photos into Windows, allowing users to directly link their iCloud Photos library with the Windows 11 Photos app.

 

Currently, Apple's new applications are compatible only with traditional x86-based PCs running Windows 10 or Windows 11, with no immediate plans for ARM64 versions to support Qualcomm-powered Windows devices.

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
