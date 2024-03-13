The TIKTOKALYPSE - Use Of The Social Media App TIKTOK Is Declining For CREATORS

So there’s this whole ban TikTok thing happening in congress, but as a creator, you might want to reconsider your profile on TikTok for another, more important reason.

We might be past PEAK TIKTOK. Use of the social media app is in decline, according to a new study. October - December 2023 data shows that user growth went into reverse during that period.

The growth rates of daily average users saw the biggest decline over the entire year of 2023.

Every social media app has a sort of relevancy, Where it can do no wrong, and it's the main go to app for everyone, the one that everybody is talking about in terms of setting social trends.

This has been true for MySpace, Facebook, old Twitter and more.

And now, it's a bit early to call this, but if TikTok use is slowing down or even losing users as is currently the case, TikTok might've seen its best days already.

Put that into perspective a TikTok ban that's looming in the US Congress, and things don't look good for the app.

So what's the next thing where do we go from here? Is it the Fediverse, or with Threads, Bluesky and more?

Maybe the next big social app will be in virtual reality or reality. Imagine creating social spaces that are defined by an interactive experience with other people, instead of a recounting of photos and videos that have already happened.