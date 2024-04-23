This Is How You Can Use The Meta AI Assistant On Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger

Meta has recently leveled up its efforts at generative AI, since it’s trying to position itself as a serious competitor to OpenAI and other industry players. Now, users of Meta's flagship applications—Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger—can access its advanced generative AI assistant directly through the search function of each platform.

This AI is no joke—it can craft creative texts, handle your questions like a pro, and even create images from whatever you describe.

Now you can finally get some decent captions for your travel photos without resorting to emojis. Or any type of content that you create.

And imagine this—brainstorming for your socials could be as easy as tossing a few keywords into the AI and seeing what pops out.

Meta is describing its AI assistant as a cutting-edge tool on users' mobile devices at no cost. In essence, this feature mirrors the capabilities of ChatGPT, creating seamless, in-stream interaction with Meta's sophisticated AI engine.

“Built with Meta Llama 3, Meta AI is one of the world’s leading AI assistants, already on your phone, in your pocket for free. And it’s starting to go global with more features. You can use Meta AI on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger to get things done, learn, create and connect with the things that matter to you,” reads an announcement from Meta.

The rollout introduces new functionality, letting users to perform tasks, get information, and connect with the types of content that matters to them through Meta's applications.

