Electric Forest is a wildly popular music festival with a lineup of jam bands, House Music, Bass, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more! Electric Forest 2024 has stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more.

The phase one Electric Forest lineup has Everything Always, Pretty Lights, Subtronics, Excision, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Ludacris, Charlotte De Witte, The Disco Biscuits, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Gigantic Nghtmre, Nelly Furtado, The String Cheese Incident, Chase & Status, Umphrey's McGee, Atliens and more. Hit the Electric Forest 2024 lineup section for a complete list of who is performing. Check back for updates.

Electric Forest tickets have sold out, but still are available on StubHub.

Electric Forest tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the ticket section below for ticket prices on Electric Forest 2024 tickets and access to passes.

The Electric Forest 2024 dates are June 20 - 23.

Tips for planning your Electric Forest trip:

Start planning early: Electric Forest tickets sell out quickly, so be sure to mark your calendar and purchase tickets as soon as they go on sale. Other wise, StubHub is a good option to find tickets after they sell out. See the Tickets section for a link.

Decide on your budget: Electric Forest can be an expensive experience, so factor in the cost of tickets, accommodations, food, drinks, and transportation when creating your budget.

Choose your accommodations: There are a variety of camping options available on the festival grounds. Consider your budget and preferences when making your decision.

Create a packing list: Be sure to pack for the hot summer weather, including sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, comfortable shoes, and a reusable water bottle.

Plan your must-see shows: With so many amazing artists on the lineup, it's impossible to see everyone. Decide which shows are most important to you and plan your schedule accordingly.

Download the Electric Forest app: The app has the festival map, set times, artist information, and other helpful features.

Unlike most festivals, Electric Forest takes place within a real, stunning forest, creating a magical and unique atmosphere.

Check out strong community focus and lots of sustainability practices for a forward-think vibe that focuses on peace and harmony.

Electric Forest is located in Rothbury, Michigan at the Double JJ Resort. It's produced by Madison House Presents and Insomniac Events.

The are art installations, activations & performance groups every year. There's also a wide array of food options and curated events that let you dig deep on different experiences

Insomniac Events has created Electric Forest as a sort of Alice In Wonderland in the forest kind of vibe. It's what its name suggests: a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art, music and being socially conscious. Find out more in their Plug In Guide.

Also check out the Curated Events Series, Silent Disco, Daily Yoga and more. There's always something to do away from the stages.

You can get a great overview of the event in the Electric Forest Festival Guide. Electric Forest is a music, art and camping event, so there's a lot going on besides just music performances.

The last Electric Forest lineup had Odesza, Illenium, Zeds Dead, Above & Beyond, Jamie xx, Gryffin, Lane 8, Chris Lake, Rezz, Goose, Sofi Tukker, Ganja White Night, Chrome, Madeon, The String Cheese Incident and more.

The Electric Forest 2024 location is in Rothbury, Michigan at the Double JJ Resort.

The Electric Forest 2024 schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.