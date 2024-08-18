  NEW IPHONE Pro 16 Color: Desert Titanium  





There's been lots of talk about new iPhone 16 colors, and now we have a leak that suggests that the new color will be called Desert Titanium.

The leak comes from Majin Bu on X, who described the color as “kind of dark gold,” while also comparing it to the deep purple color of the iPhone 14 Pro. He said that the color will be “relatively discrete and deep.”

Based on the image it seems to be sort of a sandy gold or bronze color.



He said that the other colors will be white, black and gray.

There are a lot of expectations about the iPhone 16 release date, and what sort of specs will go into that.

People are hoping for some serious upgrades, more than just the typical battery life and camera quality upgrades that usually come with a new iPhone release.

Other anticipated iPhone 16 specs include a newly designed A-series chip, new iPhone AI capabilities, a new vertical camera lens arrangement, spatial video capture especially for the vision pro augmented reality headset, and a new optical zoom lens.

