  SUBSTACK Goes Mobile: 3 CREATIVE Ways You Can Publish  

|
Now that Substack has made it easier for anyone to post from their app, what are some good ways to go about this?
Substack is now moving beyond just being a newsletter platform, it's almost crossing over into social media territory. It’s not entirely a social media app but with social media elements baked in.
Which means it's now super easy for you as a content creator to start using the app.
Now creators can build a following, monetize their content, and create a social media like experience without needing a full-blown publication.
You can use the mobile app to share quick thoughts or behind-the-scenes moments in your day. You can even quickly break news in a short burst way.
Create a series of posts that build on each other for your paid subscribers. It could be a step-by-step guide or some kind of ongoing story.
When it becomes available you can use the live video feature to host sessions, like ask me anything, interviews or just having a real time discussion with your audience. This is a nice personal touch.