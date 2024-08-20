  SUBSTACK Goes Mobile: 3 CREATIVE Ways You Can Publish  

Now that Substack has made it easier for anyone to post from their app, what are some good ways to go about this?

Substack is now moving beyond just being a newsletter platform, it's almost crossing over into social media territory. It’s not entirely a social media app but with social media elements baked in.

Which means it's now super easy for you as a content creator to start using the app.

Now creators can build a following, monetize their content, and create a social media like experience without needing a full-blown publication.

3 Creative Ways To Use Substack Mobile

Instant Updates and Micro-Posts

You can use the mobile app to share quick thoughts or behind-the-scenes moments in your day. You can even quickly break news in a short burst way.

Subscriber-Only Series

Create a series of posts that build on each other for your paid subscribers. It could be a step-by-step guide or some kind of ongoing story.

Use Live Video

When it becomes available you can use the live video feature to host sessions, like ask me anything, interviews or just having a real time discussion with your audience. This is a nice personal touch.

