Meta Quest 3S Just Dropped. Find Out All Of Its Features.

Meta just dropped the new Meta Quest 3S at the Meta Connect 2024 event today, positioning it as a more budget-friendly alternative to the Quest 3. Priced at $299 for the 128GB model and $400 for the 256GB, it's aiming to make VR more accessible without skimping on key features.
It shares the same Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor as the Quest 3, so you'll still get compatibility with mixed reality apps and games.
The main difference is it uses fresnel lenses instead of the pancake lenses found in the standard Quest 3, which might slightly affect the field of view and visual experience. But hey, it's still a powerful entry-level option for those looking to jump into VR and mixed reality.
The headset officially hits the shelves on October 15, and Meta is throwing in a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow to sweeten the deal.
They also unveiled new AI features during the event, including Meta AI enhancements across their platforms, further integrating voice commands and multimodal AI capabilities.
We’ll have to wait for Meta’s Orion AR Smart glasses for a few years, tho.
Affordable Pricing
Core Features Retained
Lens Technology
Release Details
Meta AI Enhancements Across Platforms
Voice Commands Integration
Multimodal AI Capabilities