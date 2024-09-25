Meta Just Announced Orion AR Glasses. Here’s What Makes Them Different.

Meta finally showcased its “full holographic” augmented reality glasses at the Meta Connect event, now named Orion. They’re packed with cutting-edge tech, though they’re not hitting the market just yet. Connect was a widely anticipated event, since it’s announcing Meta’s next big steps. These glasses will also stand apart from the Quest 3S, the latest VR headset from Meta. BEST DEALS ON AR SMARTGLASSES Meta first announced its holographic smart glasses five years ago, but the project has actually been brewing for a decade. The company claims Orion is “the most advanced pair of AR glasses ever made,” thanks to breakthroughs across modern computing. For example, it uses tiny projectors to display holograms right onto the lenses. Compared to earlier AR gadgets like Magic Leap, Microsoft’s HoloLens, or even Google Glass, Orion looks less bulky and doesn’t isolate you from the real world like a VR headset. Instead, Meta’s glasses let you see full facial expressions and eyes, avoiding the eerie feel of Apple’s Vision Pro EyeSight. With integrated contextual AI, Orion wants to enhance your understanding of the world—for instance, peeking into your fridge and getting recipe suggestions based on what you have. Video calls, messaging on Messenger and WhatsApp, and holographic versions of apps like Spotify and YouTube are also in the mix. A smart design twist: not all the tech is housed in the glasses. Orion relies on a wireless puck for processing and streaming content, plus a bracelet for gesture controls, keeping the glasses themselves lightweight. Expect to wait a few years before Orion becomes available to the public. Last year’s roadmap hinted at a 2027 launch for consumer AR glasses, though Meta is aiming for an earlier release. Meanwhile, Snap has rolled out its fifth-gen AR Spectacles, available to developers for a $99 monthly fee.

What Makes Meta’s Orion AR Glasses Different From Others Orion AR glasses are setting themselves apart in the crowded augmented reality space with a blend of sleek design and cutting-edge technology. Here’s what makes them stand out: 1. True Holographic Display: Unlike previous AR devices that relied on bulkier setups, Orion uses miniature projectors to cast holograms directly onto the lenses. This creates a more seamless and immersive experience without the heavy feel of earlier models like Magic Leap or Microsoft’s HoloLens. 2. Lightweight and Stylish: Meta has managed to design Orion to be noticeably lighter and less cumbersome. The glasses don’t isolate you from your surroundings like VR headsets, allowing others to see your full face and expressions. This open design avoids the uncanny valley effect seen in some competitors, making interactions feel more natural. 3. Contextual AI Integration: Orion isn’t just about displaying information; it actively enhances your interaction with the world. Whether you’re rummaging through your fridge for recipe ideas or navigating a video call, the integrated AI provides contextual assistance that feels intuitive and helpful. 4. Modular Tech Setup: To keep the glasses themselves lightweight, Orion offloads processing to a separate wireless puck and uses a bracelet for gesture controls. This modular approach ensures that the eyewear remains comfortable for all-day use without compromising on performance. 5. Versatile Digital Ecosystem: Meta envisions Orion as a hub for a variety of holographic apps, from streaming services like Spotify and YouTube to messaging platforms like Messenger and WhatsApp. This broad compatibility positions Orion as a versatile tool for both productivity and entertainment. 6. Forward-Thinking Design: With over a decade of development, Orion is touted as “the most advanced pair of AR glasses ever made.” Meta’s commitment to continuous iteration and affordability signals a serious push towards making high-quality AR accessible to consumers sooner rather than later.

