September Music Festival Guide - The Best Festivals

  
     
September festivals are the absolute best! There's something about that end-of-summer vibe that makes live music feel even more electric. 


The weather's perfect, not too hot, not too cold, which means you can dance all day and night without melting in the sun or freezing your butt off.


Here’s a guide to the best music festivals happening in September. To find more music festivals, hit the Space Lab Music Festival Guide


Rock in Rio Brasil

(September 13-22) kicks off with its signature mega-festival atmosphere, featuring international acts in the heart of Rio​.

 

Sea.Hear.Now Festival

It's in New Jersey (September 14-15) and has Bruce Springsteen headlining alongside artists like Norah Jones and The Black Crowes​.

 

Nocturnal Wonderland

(September 14-15) in San Bernardino, California, a fantasy-themed electronic festival.

 

iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas

(September 20-21) It brings big names like Doja Cat, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Hozier​.

 

Riot Fest in Chicago

(September 20-22) returns with headliners like Fall Out Boy and Beck, along with a carnival-like atmosphere​.

 

Lost Lands Festival

(September 20-22) It happens in Thornville, Ohio, showcasing dubstep and bass-heavy music​.

 

Coconino Campout

(September 20-22) This first time event is in Flagstaff, Arizona, a brand-new camping music event in the middle of a picturesque pine forest​.

 

Life is Beautiful Festival

(September 27-28) It's being reimagined as a “Big Beautiful Block Party” for 2024 before returning to its normal bigger eexperience next year.

 

It features non-overlapping sets this time to enhance the experience, and they have some great names in the lineup​.

 

