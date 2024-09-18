  Snapchat Changed The OS To Create A Better Experience. Find Out More.  

Snapchat has new changes to its OS that makes the Snap experience smoother and more personal. They're testing a new, simplified design that zeroes in on what people love most: chatting with friends, snapping pics, and watching engaging content from our circles and beyond. There’s also new AI and chat tools, which you can read about farther below. GET AR SMARTGLASSES What's Changing In Snap OS? The revamped Snapchat is organized around three main hubs: Camera First, Always When you open Snapchat, the camera is still your starting point. It's the gateway to capturing and sharing moments instantly—no changes there.

All Conversations in One Place Swipe left, and you're in the Chat section, which now houses all your conversations.

Stories are now perched at the top of your chats. Since sharing and replying to Stories is such a big part of how we connect, it makes sense to have them right where our conversations happen. Plus, there's a handy button at the bottom to jump into Snap Map, making it easier to turn those chats into real-life meetups.

Personalized Content Just for You Swipe right, and you'll find a new viewing experience that blends Stories and Spotlight videos into one feed.

It's powered by Snapchat's first-ever unified recommendation system, which means the content you see is more tailored to your interests than ever before.

Videos from friends get top priority, and you'll also see what's trending among your circle and content that matches what you love to watch.

Why This Matters By unifying Stories and Spotlight, Snapchat aims to offer a more personal and relevant viewing experience. This isn't just great news for us users; it's also a big win for creators and publishers. The new design could help them reach wider audiences across different parts of the app, which in turn could support Snapchat's advertising business in the long run. Snapchat's move to simplify the app while making content more personalized feels like a step in the right direction. They want to enhance the way we communicate and consume content without overcomplicating things.



Snapchat's New AI and Chat Features Age Yourself with AI: Try out the new Lens that shows how you'll look in your golden years.

AI-Enhanced Full-Screen Memories: Swipe up to see your Memories transformed into collages and mashups by AI.





Snapchat+ Gets an AI Creative Director: Subscribers can have AI add captions and Lenses to their Memories for a fresh spin.





My Selfie Creates AI Images of You: Upload selfies to generate AI pics of yourself, even with friends who've opted in.





My AI Solves Snapped Problems: Snap a photo, and My AI can decode parking signs, translate menus, or identify plants.





Local Time Zones in Chat: See friends' local times to make connecting across the globe easier.





Improved HD Video Calls and Snap Mail: Enjoy better video calls and leave a Snap for friends who don't answer.





New Bitmoji Accessories: Customize your Bitmoji with Snap-yellow Crocs and upcoming items from Prada and Miu Miu.