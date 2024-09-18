  Snap Spectacles 5 Guide  

Snap has introduced their fifth generation of Spectacles, standalone augmented reality (AR) glasses powered by Snap OS. These lightweight AR glasses allow users to interact with the world and share experiences with friends through Lenses, which are AR applications integrated into real-world environments. GET AR SMARTGLASSES

Snap Spectacles OS Snap OS is designed for intuitive interaction through hand gestures and voice commands. It uses the Snap Spatial Engine, with a realistic integration of Lenses into the user's surroundings with low latency.

Snap Spectacles Features The Spectacles have some seriously advanced hardware (some Snap Spectacles features were predicted), including four cameras, a custom optical engine, and waveguides, which provide a 46-degree diagonal field of view and adaptive tinting for indoor and outdoor use. Powered by two Snapdragon processors, the glasses offer up to 45 minutes of runtime. The Spectacles app allows mobile device integration, custom game controllers, Spectator Mode, and phone screen mirroring. Advanced Hardware: Four cameras with Snap Spatial Engine for hand tracking.





Custom-built Optical Engine for AR display.





Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) micro-projectors for sharp images.





Automatic tinting for adaptive visuals in any lighting condition.





Dual Snapdragon processors for better performance and reduced power consumption.





45-minute continuous runtime. Optical Features: 46-degree diagonal field of view.





37 pixel-per-degree resolution (similar to a 100-inch display viewed from 10 feet away).





Waveguides with nanostructures for seamless AR display integration.

Snap Spectacles Developers Program Snap is supporting developers by launching Spectacles with no developer tax and introducing new tools, like Lens Studio 5.0, to streamline the creation of complex Lenses. They already have partnerships with LEGO Group for BRICKTACULAR, an AR game using hand and voice control. ILM Immersive is developing Star Wars Galaxy experiences. Niantic is bringing experiences like Peridot and Scaniverse. Wabisabi Games has a new capture the flag AR experience. Snap also plans to integrate OpenAI-powered cloud-hosted AI models into Spectacles, allowing developers to enhance interactions based on what users see, say, or hear. A subscription-based developer program is available in the U.S., providing access to Spectacles and Snap support for $99 per month. No developer tax.





Lens Studio 5.0 for easier and faster Lens development.





Spectacles Interaction Kit for intuitive Lens creation.





Support for TypeScript, JavaScript, and version control tools.





SnapML for custom machine learning model integration.

