Apple Vision Consumer Model Is Coming Next Year

Apple is gearing up to drop a premium version of its Vision headset, and the rumored price tag is ouch—around $2,000. Slated for release next year, it could be a more affordable (relatively speaking) version of the $3,500 Vision Pro released earlier this year. This headset is expected to have some downgrades—think fewer external cameras and lower screen resolution. But, hey, it's still Apple, so it'll likely come with enough bells and whistles to make it a serious player in the AR/VR space. Perfect timing for when all our Zoom meetings go full-on hologram. Through the release of the Apple Vision pro, a lot of people have forgotten that the first edition was meant to be a developer's model, and not primarily for consumers. The consumer model was always going to be released later. The reason why is you want to release a developers model first, so that there's a year's lead time on developing apps. This way when the consumer model is released there's already a decent bunch of apps and features to use, as opposed to just releasing a new product that doesn't have much in the way of things to use. This news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (also known as the Apple Whisperer for his spot on predictions in the past). He also said that there’s new Apple smart glasses in development too.

