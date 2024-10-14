New Apple Smart Glasses With AirPods With Cameras Are In Development

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a 2027 release of some pretty futuristic wearables: smart glasses and onboard AirPods with built-in cameras. According to industry insiders like Mark Gurman (Bloomberg), Apple is looking to expand its AR (augmented reality) portfolio beyond the Vision Pro. These smart glasses will likely be similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses but might pack in Apple's advanced tech for more immersive AR experiences. There also new Apple smart glasses being developed too. I think this would be a great new product for Apple to introduce, also to draw a line between the Apple Vision headset to create more of an AR/VR experience as smart glasses with augmented reality. It was never said that Apple vision would be the only product that Apple would introduce. Also, including the airpods with the glasses would be a nice touch, and built-in cameras would be in par with what's being offered from the Meta smart glasses and Snap with their Spectacles. These AirPods could potentially work alongside the smart glasses, offering some hands-free action shots, fitness tracking, or other real-time uses. This all plays into Apple's vision of making AR a seamless part of everyday life without the bulkiness of headsets. Gurman also said Apple is working on a second-generation Vision Pro, to be released in 2026. It would include a faster processor and other hardware changes. The idea is to bring more lightweight, everyday wearable AR tech to consumers, with features that blend into our routines as smoothly as the iPhone did when it first launched. Still, it’s early days, so don’t expect these on the shelves anytime soon. This is Apple betting big on wearables again, and if they can pull it off, it could seriously shake up the AR space.



