GROK AI Can Now Understand Images





Elon Musk's xAI just added image-understanding capabilities to its Grok AI model.



Paid users on X (formerly Twitter) can now upload images and quiz Grok about them.



The news dropped via an xAI staffer and the official @grok handle, with Musk chiming in to say that Grok can even unpack jokes thanks to this new feature. It's still early days, so expect quick improvements.



xAI introduced Grok-2 back in August as a beefed-up version of the chatbot that could generate images through Black Forest Labs’ FLUX.1 model.



At the time, xAI hinted at future multimodal upgrades for both X users and developers. Musk also teased that Grok might soon handle documents, hinting it won’t be long before it can tackle formats like PDFs. In Musk’s words, “We are getting done in months what took everyone else years.”



X has been adding tools to boost its AI chatbot and Premium+ tiers, aiming to make paid subscriptions more appealing. This month, they launched a tool called Radar, designed to help Premium+ subscribers track real-time trends and insights.

X has also added a feature that lets you keep watching X videos without having to swipe to the next one manually.

They’ve also been upgrading X Analytics