   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY GUIDES         STORE
 
     
     
 
     
 

GROK AI Can Now Understand Images

  
     
   
     
 


Elon Musk's xAI just added image-understanding capabilities to its Grok AI model. 


Paid users on X (formerly Twitter) can now upload images and quiz Grok about them. 


The news dropped via an xAI staffer and the official @grok handle, with Musk chiming in to say that Grok can even unpack jokes thanks to this new feature. It's still early days, so expect quick improvements.

 


xAI introduced Grok-2 back in August as a beefed-up version of the chatbot that could generate images through Black Forest Labs’ FLUX.1 model. 


At the time, xAI hinted at future multimodal upgrades for both X users and developers. Musk also teased that Grok might soon handle documents, hinting it won’t be long before it can tackle formats like PDFs. In Musk’s words, “We are getting done in months what took everyone else years.”


X has been adding tools to boost its AI chatbot and Premium+ tiers, aiming to make paid subscriptions more appealing. This month, they launched a tool called Radar, designed to help Premium+ subscribers track real-time trends and insights.

 

X has also added a  feature that lets you keep watching X videos without having to swipe to the next one manually.


They’ve also been upgrading X Analytics


For more technology news, hit the Spacelab Technology Guide.		  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 