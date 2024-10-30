   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
GEAR AI SOCIAL MEDIA GUIDES       STORE
 
     
     
 
     
 

OpenAI’s Chat GPT Just Released A Chat History Search Tool

 
     
   
     
 

OpenAI just released a long-awaited new feature in ChatGPT's web app—a chat history search tool. 


Now, instead of scrolling back through endless chats, you can just hit the magnifying glass in the top corner, type in some keywords, and find exactly what you’re looking for.

 


This is rolling out pretty fast: Plus and Team users are getting it right away, Enterprise and Edu will see it in a week, and free users will have it within a month. It's been a big request for a while, so it’s nice to see OpenAI finally making it easier to track down those important bits without the hassle.

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 