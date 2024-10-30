OpenAI’s Chat GPT Just Released A Chat History Search Tool

OpenAI just released a long-awaited new feature in ChatGPT's web app—a chat history search tool.

Now, instead of scrolling back through endless chats, you can just hit the magnifying glass in the top corner, type in some keywords, and find exactly what you’re looking for.

This is rolling out pretty fast: Plus and Team users are getting it right away, Enterprise and Edu will see it in a week, and free users will have it within a month. It's been a big request for a while, so it’s nice to see OpenAI finally making it easier to track down those important bits without the hassle.