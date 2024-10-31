OpenAI Just Launched ChatGPT Search. Find Out How It Works.

There’s wild news from OpenAI today that's actually pretty huge for anyone who uses ChatGPT regularly: ChatGPT Search is out.



They just released a major upgrade to their search capabilities that's basically turning ChatGPT into a way smarter version of Google.

Here's how it works: Instead of bouncing between ChatGPT and your search engine of choice, you can now get real-time info right in your chat - we're talking latest sports scores, news updates, stock prices, you name it. The AI will figure out when it needs to search the web to answer your questions, but you can also manually trigger a search if you want.



The rollout's starting with ChatGPT Plus subscribers and folks on the SearchGPT waitlist (because of course there's a waitlist). Enterprise and education users are next in line in the coming weeks, with free users getting access over the next few months. You'll find it on chatgpt.com and their mobile apps.

For content creators, the next question to ask is: how can I optimize my content for ChatGPT Search?



What's particularly interesting here is how they're tackling the whole “search fatigue” problem.

You know that rabbit hole we all fall into, opening tab after tab trying to find exactly what we need?



Their pitch is that ChatGPT can now do that heavy lifting for you - just ask your question naturally, and it'll pull together the relevant info from across the web. Plus, it remembers your conversation context for follow-ups.



They've also partnered with various news and data providers to beef up their real-time info game, adding some nice visual touches for weather, stocks, sports, news, and maps.