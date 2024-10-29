Pixies Announce 2025 Tour Dates - Performing Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde!

|
It’s time to dust off those Pixies vinyls of Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde.
The band just dropped The Night the Zombies Came, but it looks like they’re doubling down on the classics for their North American run next summer, bringing in Kurt Vile & the Violators to open the show.
If you’re in Vancouver or Montreal, you’re in for a treat with two-night stands: the first night is dedicated to deep dives into Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde, played in full, while the second night brings a greatest-hits Pixies set.
The tour kicks off June 13-14 in Las Vegas, with stops in Phoenix, L.A., Seattle, and then north to Vancouver (June 26-27) and Montreal (July 8-9). Tickets go live this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with presales starting tomorrow. So set your alarms and prepare for a night (or two) in Pixies territory—here’s hoping you don’t get zombie’d out on The Night the Zombies Came before they even play it live.
06-13-14 Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
06-16-17 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
06-20-21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
06-23-24 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
06-26-27 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre
07-08-09 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
07-15-16 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
07-18-19 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
07-22-23 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
07-25-26 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
07-28-29 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
07-31-08/01 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre