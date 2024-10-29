Pixies Announce 2025 Tour Dates - Performing Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde!

It’s time to dust off those Pixies vinyls of Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde.

The band just dropped The Night the Zombies Came, but it looks like they’re doubling down on the classics for their North American run next summer, bringing in Kurt Vile & the Violators to open the show.

If you're in Vancouver or Montreal, you're in for a treat with two-night stands: the first night is dedicated to deep dives into Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde, played in full, while the second night brings a greatest-hits Pixies set. The tour kicks off June 13-14 in Las Vegas, with stops in Phoenix, L.A., Seattle, and then north to Vancouver (June 26-27) and Montreal (July 8-9). Tickets go live this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with presales starting tomorrow.

Pixies 2025 Tour Dates 06-13-14 Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas 06-16-17 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren 06-20-21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium 06-23-24 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre 06-26-27 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre 07-08-09 Montreal, QC - MTELUS 07-15-16 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount 07-18-19 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway 07-22-23 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore 07-25-26 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem 07-28-29 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore 07-31-08/01 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

