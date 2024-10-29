   
 
Spacelab
Pixies Announce 2025 Tour Dates - Performing Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde!

  
     
   
   
 

It’s time to dust off those Pixies vinyls of Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde. 


The band just dropped The Night the Zombies Came, but it looks like they’re doubling down on the classics for their North American run next summer, bringing in Kurt Vile & the Violators to open the show. 


If you’re in Vancouver or Montreal, you’re in for a treat with two-night stands: the first night is dedicated to deep dives into Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde, played in full, while the second night brings a greatest-hits Pixies set.

 

The tour kicks off June 13-14 in Las Vegas, with stops in Phoenix, L.A., Seattle, and then north to Vancouver (June 26-27) and Montreal (July 8-9). Tickets go live this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with presales starting tomorrow. So set your alarms and prepare for a night (or two) in Pixies territory—here’s hoping you don’t get zombie’d out on The Night the Zombies Came before they even play it live.

 

GET PIXIES TICKETS
 

GET PIXIES TICKETS AT STUBHUB

 


Pixies 2025 Tour Dates

06-13-14 Las Vegas, NV - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

06-16-17 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

06-20-21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

06-23-24 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

06-26-27 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

07-08-09 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

07-15-16 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

07-18-19 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

07-22-23 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

07-25-26 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

07-28-29 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

07-31-08/01 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

 


 
 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
