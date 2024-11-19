ChatGPT Just Launched Advanced Voice Mode To The Web

OpenAI is bringing ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode to the web.

That’s right—now you can literally chat with ChatGPT straight from your browser, no extra apps required.

Kevin Weil, OpenAI’s chief product officer, dropped the news on X, confirming that the feature starts rolling out this week.

Getting started is pretty straightforward. Hit the Voice icon in the bottom-right corner of ChatGPT's web interface, grant mic access when prompted, and voilà—you're live. The interface even gives you a blue orb to focus on, just in case you need some visual Zen while you chat.

For now, it’s a VIP experience. You’ll need to be a paying subscriber—think Plus, Enterprise, Teams, or Edu—to jump in on the action. If that’s you, congrats; you’re about to make your chatbot convos a whole lot more natural.

You can choose from nine distinct voices, each with its own vibe. Want something chill? Go with “Arbor.” Prefer upbeat and confident? “Ember” might be your jam. These little touches make the experience feel less robotic and more human.

This web launch follows the September debut of Advanced Voice Mode on ChatGPT’s iOS and Android apps.

It’s powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4o, which brings some serious audio smarts to the table. We’re talking real-time, natural conversations where ChatGPT can pick up on things like your talking speed and even throw a little emotion into its responses. It's like leveling up your virtual assistant to something that “gets” you.

For those not in the subscription club, don’t worry—Weil says OpenAI plans to roll this out to free users “in the coming weeks.” Why does this matter? It’s another step toward making AI more accessible and engaging, turning it from a tool you type at into a partner you can actually talk to. It’s tech that feels a little more personal—and that’s the point.