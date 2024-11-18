   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY GUIDES CYBER SECURITY   BITCOIN    
 
     
     
 
     
 

Threads Is Expanding Custom Keyword-Based Feeds

  
     
   
     
 

Meta's Threads platform has been testing custom feeds, allowing users to tailor their content streams to specific topics or profiles. 


Currently, this feature is being tested globally with a small group of users, with plans to expand access soon.


The custom feeds display posts in reverse chronological order, combining content from selected profiles and topical search results. 

 

Also try:

How You Can Start A Profile On Threads

 

Bluesky and Threads Just Went Through Outrageous Growth. Here’s Why It Happened.

 

THREADS Announces FEDIVERSE Integration: A Game Changer for CREATORS

 

How The Threads App Algorithm Works For You


Creating a custom feed is easy: search for a topic, tap the three-dot icon next to the search term, and select “create new feed.” 


You can also add profiles by visiting a user's page, tapping the three-dot icon above their profile photo, and choosing “add to feed.” 


These personalized feeds will appear alongside the existing "For You" and "Following" tabs, though setting them as the default view isn't an option yet.


This makes Threads as a strong contender in the social media landscape because users have been exploring alternatives to platforms like X and Bluesky.

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 