Threads Is Expanding Custom Keyword-Based Feeds

Meta's Threads platform has been testing custom feeds, allowing users to tailor their content streams to specific topics or profiles.



Currently, this feature is being tested globally with a small group of users, with plans to expand access soon.



The custom feeds display posts in reverse chronological order, combining content from selected profiles and topical search results.





Creating a custom feed is easy: search for a topic, tap the three-dot icon next to the search term, and select “create new feed.”



You can also add profiles by visiting a user's page, tapping the three-dot icon above their profile photo, and choosing “add to feed.”



These personalized feeds will appear alongside the existing "For You" and "Following" tabs, though setting them as the default view isn't an option yet.



This makes Threads as a strong contender in the social media landscape because users have been exploring alternatives to platforms like X and Bluesky.