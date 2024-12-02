Now You Can Create Good Podcast Voices Using ElevenLabs GenFM AI

Voice AI startup ElevenLabs is changing how we think about creating podcasts.

Their latest feature, GenFM, can whip up a multispeaker podcast from your uploaded content—be it a YouTube video, document, or plain text. Think of it as Google’s NotebookLM but with a bit more personality.

AI-driven tools like GenFM are democratizing content creation. By making it simple to create polished, multilingual podcasts, ElevenLabs is giving creators more ways to share their voices—and reach listeners worldwide. And with the added touch of human-like conversation, these podcasts sound like real people speaking, not robots. Also try: ElevenLabs Can Build Conversational AI Agents ElevenLabs Just Released An Improved Text To Sound Effects Feature Elevenlabs Has New AI-Driven Voice Tech For You As A Creator ElevenLabs Is Going Global - Find Out How

Podcasts are booming, but creating one isn’t always easy—especially for multilingual or international creators. GenFM’s ability to bridge voices and languages makes audio narratives more accessible and personalized, even if you’re not a pro podcaster.

It’s available now in the ElevenLabs Reader iOS app and GenFM supports a jaw-dropping 32 languages, including English, Hindi, Portuguese, Chinese, and more.

When you upload your content, the app does the heavy lifting, automatically choosing two voices from its library of over a dozen options to bring your podcast to life.

It’s not just churning out robotic voices reading a script, so it doesn’t sound like a podcast created by robots. “Podcasts for robots, by robots!” lol.

It makes it sound human by adding quirky prompts like “Sprinkling some umms” or “Adding thoughtful pauses.”

While most tech is busy erasing our “ums” and “ahs,” ElevenLabs is putting them back in. The goal is to make it feel more more human.

A Bigger Picture for AI Podcasts

ElevenLabs isn’t stopping at just two voices or basic customization. Future updates will let users mix and match content from multiple sources, upping the creative possibilities for AI-powered podcasting.

This feature launch follows a string of major moves by ElevenLabs. Earlier this year, the company announced an $11 million investment into the Polish startup ecosystem, opening an R&D hub in Warsaw to attract local AI talent. It’s also building a team in India to expand its global footprint. And they recently rolled out conversational AI agents for businesses, too.

Now you can get your corporate groove on and still get it approved by your boss's boss.

If Google’s NotebookLM stirred the pot by letting users customize AI-generated podcasts, ElevenLabs is taking it one step further by adding a bit of heart (and human quirks) to the equation. The bottom line is whether you're a creator, a business, or just someone who loves a good story, AI-powered podcasts are becoming smarter, more relatable, and easier to make.